How to Watch TCU vs. Seton Hall Game Live Online on March 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, March 18, 2022 at 9:57 PM EDT, the Seton Hall Pirates face the TCU Horned Frogs from Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. The game is airing exclusively on truTV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seton Hall Pirates vs. TCU Horned Frogs

The Seton Hall vs. TCU game will be streaming on truTV, which is available with a 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV. You can also stream truTV on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Seton Hall vs. TCU on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Seton Hall vs. TCU game on truTV with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Seton Hall vs. TCU on Sling TV?

You can watch the Seton Hall vs. TCU game on truTV with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Seton Hall vs. TCU on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Seton Hall vs. TCU game on truTV with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Seton Hall vs. TCU on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Seton Hall vs. TCU game on truTV with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Seton Hall vs. TCU on fuboTV?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer truTV so you won’t be able to stream the Seton Hall vs. TCU game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Seton Hall vs. TCU on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer truTV so you won’t be able to stream the Seton Hall vs. TCU game.

Can you stream Seton Hall vs. TCU on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer truTV so you won’t be able to stream the Seton Hall vs. TCU game.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
truTV--^
$6

All Live TV Streaming Options

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: truTV + 23 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: truTV + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: truTV + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: truTV + 31 Top Cable Channels

TCU vs. Seton Hall Game Preview: Seton Hall Pirates play the TCU Horned Frogs in first round of NCAA Tournament

TCU Horned Frogs (20-12, 8-10 Big 12) vs. Seton Hall Pirates (22-11, 11-8 Big East)

San Diego; Friday, 9:57 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Seton Hall Pirates play in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Pirates’ record in Big East games is 11-8. Seton Hall ranks sixth in the Big East shooting 34.0% from deep, led by Tyler Powell shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The Horned Frogs are 8-10 in Big 12 play. TCU averages 13.5 turnovers per game and is 9-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kadary Richmond is averaging nine points, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Pirates. Jared Rhoden is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.

Mike Miles is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Horned Frogs. Emanuel Miller is averaging 7.3 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for TCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, averaging 59.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 4-6, averaging 64.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

