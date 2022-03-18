How to Watch TCU vs. Seton Hall Game Live Online on March 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, March 18, 2022 at 9:57 PM EDT, the Seton Hall Pirates face the TCU Horned Frogs from Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. The game is airing exclusively on truTV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seton Hall Pirates vs. TCU Horned Frogs

When: Friday, March 18, 2022 at 9:57 PM EDT

TV: truTV

Watch with 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV

The Seton Hall vs. TCU game will be streaming on truTV, which is available with a 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV. You can also stream truTV on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

TCU vs. Seton Hall Game Preview: Seton Hall Pirates play the TCU Horned Frogs in first round of NCAA Tournament

TCU Horned Frogs (20-12, 8-10 Big 12) vs. Seton Hall Pirates (22-11, 11-8 Big East)

San Diego; Friday, 9:57 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Seton Hall Pirates play in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Pirates’ record in Big East games is 11-8. Seton Hall ranks sixth in the Big East shooting 34.0% from deep, led by Tyler Powell shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The Horned Frogs are 8-10 in Big 12 play. TCU averages 13.5 turnovers per game and is 9-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kadary Richmond is averaging nine points, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Pirates. Jared Rhoden is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.

Mike Miles is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Horned Frogs. Emanuel Miller is averaging 7.3 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for TCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, averaging 59.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 4-6, averaging 64.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.