How to Watch Texas vs. Seton Hall Game Live Online on December 9, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 6:30 PM EST, the #25 Seton Hall Pirates face the #7 Texas Longhorns from Prudential Center. The game is airing exclusively on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seton Hall Pirates vs. Texas Longhorns

The Seton Hall vs. Texas game will be streaming on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream FS1 (Fox Sports 1) on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Seton Hall vs. Texas Live Stream

Texas vs. Seton Hall Game Preview: Ranked teams meet as No. 23 Seton Hall hosts No. 7 Texas

No. 7 Texas (6-1) vs. No. 23 Seton Hall (7-1)

Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two ranked teams match up as No. 7 Texas visits No. 23 Seton Hall in a non-conference showdown. Texas has zero wins and one loss against ranked opponents this season, while Seton Hall has against a ranked team.

SQUAD LEADERS: Seton Hall’s Jared Rhoden has averaged 15.4 points and 6.5 rebounds while Tyrese Samuel has put up 11.8 points and 6.1 rebounds. For the Longhorns, Timmy Allen has averaged 13.3 points and 5.4 rebounds while Tre Mitchell has put up 10.1 points and 4.3 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JARED: Rhoden has connected on 30 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 21 over the last five games. He’s also made 84 percent of his free throws this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Seton Hall’s Jamir Harris has attempted 51 3-pointers and connected on 39.2 percent of them, and is 11 for 25 over his last three games.

STREAK STATS: Seton Hall has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 91 points while giving up 58.6.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Texas has held opposing teams to 55.3 points per game this season, the sixth-lowest figure among all Division I teams. The Longhorns have allowed only 50.6 points per game over their five-game winning streak.