How to Watch ‘Severance’ Series Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile

A brand-new, Apple TV+ original series makes its debut this week. “Severance,” a thriller, will be streaming exclusively on Apple’s streaming service. The first two episodes of “Severance” premiere on Friday, February 18. Then, the following seven episodes will be available to stream every Friday throughout the first season. You can stream the series with a 7-Day Free Trial to Apple TV+.

How to Watch ‘Severance’ Series Premiere

About ‘Severance’

In “Severance,” Mark (Adam Scott) oversees a group of employees at Lumon Industries. The series tells the story of a unique work-life balance system used at the company. A “severance” program surgically separates the employees’ work memories from their non-work memories. However, the series takes a twist to discover what’s really happening at Lumon Industries.

“Severance” also stars Britt Lower as Helly, John Turturro as Irving, Christopher Walken as Burt, Patricia Arquette as Peggy, Jen Tullock as Devon, Zach Cherry as Dylan, Tramell Tillman as Milchick, Yul Vazquez as Petey, Dichen Lachman as Ms. Casey, and Ethan Flower as Angelo. The series is directed by Aoife McArdle and Ben Stiller.

The episode release schedule is as follows:

“Good News About Hell” – February 18

“Half Loop” – February 18

“In Perpetuity” – February 25

“The You You Are” – March 4

“The Grim Barbarity Of Optics and Design” – March 11

“Hide and Seek” – March 18

“Defiant Jazz” – March 25

“What’s for Dinner?” – April 1

“The We We Are” – April 8

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Severance’ on Apple TV+ ?

Apple TV+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Can You Stream ‘Severance’ for Free?

Apple TV+ currently offers a free one-week trial that you can use to stream “Severance” and other Apple Originals. After the free trial is up, a monthly Apple TV+ subscription costs $4.99.