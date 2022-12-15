How to Watch ‘Sex Lives of College Girls’ Season 2 Finale for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
“The Sex Lives of College Girls” is about to wrap up its second season on HBO Max on Thursday, Dec. 15. The show follows the lives of four women attending Essex College. On their own for the first time, these women are getting the in-your-face truth about adulthood the hard (and often comedic) way. Viewers have been waiting all season to find out what twists and turns await the four roommates at the end of their latest semester, and now it’s finally here! You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max.
About 'Sex Lives of College Girls' Season 2 Finale
“The Office” star Mindy Kaling and her writing partner Justin Noble teamed to create “Sex Lives of College Girls,” a warts-and-all portrayal of the realities of growing up and going off to college for the first time.
The series follows the lives of four students at Essex College: Bela, Kimberly, Leighton, and Whitney. Throughout the season, they’ve found themselves in several sticky situations, and have had to overcome various hurdles while attending the prestigious school.
Whitney faces the pressure of being the high-profile daughter of a senator. Kimberly must live up to her reputation as a bookish braniac, constantly under fire to get good grades. Leighton is outwardly the model of the stereotypical preppy rich girl, but she hides a secret that she’s desperate to keep under wraps. Bela wants to start her own Essex College comedy magazine, and she’s not afraid to tell some X-rated stories to make it happen.
What will the Season 2 finale have in store for these women?
HBO Max does not currently offer a free trial of its own. However, you can access a free trial of HBO Max through either Prime Video Channels or Hulu. Here’s how:
1. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Prime Video Channels
If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber that has never tried HBO Max, you can still get a 7-Day Free Trial to the service.
- Click here to activate the offer
- Click “Get Started”
- Activate Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
- Once you’re subscribed, use your Amazon credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device
2. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Hulu
If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried HBO Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a 7-Day Free Trial to HBO Max through their streaming service.
New Hulu Subscribers
- Click here to activate the offer
- Click “Sign-Up Now”
- Create Your Account
- Click “Manage Add-Ons”
- Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
- Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device
Existing Hulu Subscribers
If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:
- Click your Profile
- Click “Account”
- Click “Manage Add-Ons”
- Add HBO Max Free Trial
HBO Max
HBO Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals. It is The Streamable’s choice for Best Streaming Service of 2022.
HBO Max has two tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 and ad-free plan for $14.99. HBO Max without ads also includes features like the ability to download offline and 4K streaming.
Subscribers will have access to hit HBO series like “House of the Dragon,” “Succession,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and more.
All HBO Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.
You can choose to add HBO Max as a subscription through Amazon Prime Video.7-Day Trial