How to Watch ‘Sex Lives of College Girls’ Season 2 Finale for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

“The Sex Lives of College Girls” is about to wrap up its second season on HBO Max on Thursday, Dec. 15. The show follows the lives of four women attending Essex College. On their own for the first time, these women are getting the in-your-face truth about adulthood the hard (and often comedic) way. Viewers have been waiting all season to find out what twists and turns await the four roommates at the end of their latest semester, and now it’s finally here! You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max .

About 'Sex Lives of College Girls' Season 2 Finale

“The Office” star Mindy Kaling and her writing partner Justin Noble teamed to create “Sex Lives of College Girls,” a warts-and-all portrayal of the realities of growing up and going off to college for the first time.

The series follows the lives of four students at Essex College: Bela, Kimberly, Leighton, and Whitney. Throughout the season, they’ve found themselves in several sticky situations, and have had to overcome various hurdles while attending the prestigious school.

Whitney faces the pressure of being the high-profile daughter of a senator. Kimberly must live up to her reputation as a bookish braniac, constantly under fire to get good grades. Leighton is outwardly the model of the stereotypical preppy rich girl, but she hides a secret that she’s desperate to keep under wraps. Bela wants to start her own Essex College comedy magazine, and she’s not afraid to tell some X-rated stories to make it happen.

What will the Season 2 finale have in store for these women?

