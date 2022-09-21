How to Watch ‘Shadowland’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

There’s no doubt that the U.S. is as fractured politically as it has ever been. The schism seemingly reaches into every facet of American life, and into every home across the country. “Shadowland,” a new documentary series coming exclusively to Peacock, dives headfirst into that divide. “Shadowland” investigates divisive issues from an intimate point of view, and shows Americans how hard they’ll have to work to bring their country back together again. Starting Wednesday, Sept. 21, you can watch all episodes of ‘Shadowland with a Subscription to Peacock.

How to Watch ‘Shadowland’

When: Wednesday, Sept. 21

Wednesday, Sept. 21 TV: Peacock

Peacock Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Peacock

About ‘Shadowland’

Inspired by reporting in The Atlantic magazine, award-winning filmmaker Joe Berlinger sends documentary teams across America to embed with subjects who have rejected mainstream narratives in “Shadowland.” These stories include the shocking real-time account of a beloved rural Pennsylvania pizza shop owner facing 20 years in prison for her role in the Jan. 6 riots, an anti-vaccine activist pushing a dangerous fake cure for Covid-19, and a mother divorcing her husband because she fears his beliefs put their children’s lives in danger.

Shadowland September 21, 2022 A deeply immersive docu-series that reveals how conspiracy theories have moved from the margins to the mainstream, exploring how people come to their beliefs, and what makes these theories so alluring. It is a shocking wakeup call about the dangerous influence of conspiracy thinking on the functioning of our democracy, as families, friends, and the nation are increasingly being torn apart.

“The best way to understand people is to listen to their stories,” said Berlinger. “With Shadowland, I wanted to create an immersive experience for our audience, giving ‘both sides’ the opportunity to express their views and, hopefully, to create a dialogue that extends beyond viewers’ television screens. These days, it is easy to agree that the tenor of our political and social discourse has become incredibly divisive, but if we fail to recognize the humanity in one another, we may never agree on a constructive path forward.”

Can You Stream ‘Shadowland’ For Free?

If you haven’t signed up for Peacock yet, you sure can. Peacock offers a seven-day free trial to its Premium service for new customers, so you can sign up and binge-watch “Shadowland” for free.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Shadowland’ on Peacock?

Peacock is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.