How to Watch ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ For Free on Disney+

Months after the initial theater release, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” will now be available to all Disney+ subscribers on Disney+ Day, Friday, November 12. It isn’t a Premier Access release, meaning that you can watch it with a Disney+ subscription at no extra charge. For a limited time, new and returning subscribers can get Disney+ for just £1.99 for your first month of Disney+.

How to Watch ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’

Can You Stream ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ For Free on Disney+?

Disney+ doesn’t offer a free trial. However, until Sunday, you can get your first month of Disney+ for just £1.99.

About ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” is based on the Marvel Comics character Shang-Chi. The film features martial arts master Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), who is forced to confront his past when his father Xu Wenwu (Tony Leung), the leader of the Ten Rings organization, draws Shang-Chi and his sister Xialing (Meng’er Zhang) into a search for Ta Lo, a village that is said to contain mythical beasts and even greater mystical powers.

The film premiered in L.A., California, on August 16, 2021, and was released in the U.S. on September 3, as part of phase four and the 25th film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). “Shang-Chi” broke several box office records upon release, grossed $430 million worldwide, and was the seventh-highest-grossing movie of 2021.

Disney+ will release 13 Marvel films, including “Shang-Chi,” on November 12 (Disney+ Day) with IMAX Enhanced, which will give users an expanded aspect ratio of 1:90:1 and allows for more high-quality action scenes.

Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, it was directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, from a screenplay he wrote with Dave Callaham and Andrew Lanham. Other stars include Awkwafina, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Michelle Yeoh, and Ben Kingsley.

What Devices Can I Use to Stream ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ on Disney+?

You can stream “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” on Disney+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.