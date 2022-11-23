How to Watch ‘Shaq,’ Shaquille O’Neal Documentary for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile
One of the greatest centers to ever play in the NBA is getting the documentary treatment. “Shaq” is a new four part docuseries coming toHBO] and HBO Max on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The series features in depth conversations with Shaquille O’Neal, as well as luminaries from around the league about his career and legacy. This is a can’t-miss series for all fans of ’90s basketball, and you can watch it with a Subscription to HBO Max.
How to Watch ‘Shaq’
- When: Wednesday, Nov. 23
- TV: HBO, HBO Max
- Stream: Watch with a Subscription to HBO Max.
About ‘Shaq’
Featuring a series of revealing interviews with O’Neal, “Shaq” tells the story of a basketball legend unlike any other, whose larger-than-life personality transcended the sport and transformed him into a cultural icon. The documentary series chronicles Shaq’s ascent to superstardom, as a dominant force who won four NBA championships, league MVP honors, and changed the game. It also encompasses his life off the court, from his upbringing in a military family to his deepest personal relationships and prosperous broadcasting and business careers.
The series also features appearances and interviews from some of the most influential people in O’Neal’s life, including former fellow players like Penny Hardaway, Dwyane Wade, Dennis Scott, Brian Shaw, Derek Fisher and Rick Fox, along with coaches and former GMs like Phil Jackson, Pat Riley, and Jerry West. O’Neal’s family members also appear, giving the most complete possible picture of one of the most well-recognized superstars in NBA history.
Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?
Unfortunately, HBO Max does not offer a free trial. If you sign-up for their annual plan, you can get HBO Max for just $12.50 a month (pre-paid annually), you will save 16%.
You can get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu. You will need to sign-up on the Hulu website and then authenticate by selecting Hulu as your TV Provider.
New Hulu Subscribers
- Click here to activate the offer
- Click “Sign-Up Now”
- Create Your Account
- Click “Manage Add-Ons”
- Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
- Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device
Existing Hulu Subscribers
If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:
- Click your Profile
- Click “Account”
- Click “Manage Add-Ons”
- Add HBO Max Free Trial
Sign-up For HBO Max Directly
If you have already used a free trial of HBO Max through Hulu, you will have to pay to watch “Shaq.” Though it isn’t free, you could sign up for HBO Max to enjoy the streaming service’s other offerings.
How to Get HBO Max
- Click here to sign-up
- Click “Sign Up Now”
- Select “Prepay & Save”
- Create Your Account
- Add Your Payment Information
- Click “Start Subscription”
What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Shaq’ on HBO Max?
HBO Max is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
