How to Watch Shark Week 2021 For Free Without Cable

Shark Week’s annual celebration of sharks, shark research, and all things ferociously finned begins on July 11 and continues through Sunday, July 18. This year’s programming will deliver content to both Discovery and discovery+.

How To Watch Shark Week 2021 Without Cable

When: Sunday, July 11 through Sunday, July 18

TV: Discovery & discovery+

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

This year, you can also watch Shark Week programming on discovery+.

How Much Does Discovery+ Cost?

A subscription to Discovery+ is available for $4.99 / month, or $59.88 / year.

Do Shark Week 2021 Programs Cost Extra to Stream on Discovery+?

Shark Week 2021 is included in your Discovery+ subscription without an additional fee.

How Many Times Can You Stream Shark Week 2021 Programs on Discovery+?

As long as you remain a subscriber of Discovery+, you can continue to stream the shows as often as you would like.

Shark Week 2021, now in its 33rd year, promises the most content to hit the summer event yet with shows available on both Discovery as well as discovery+, including a shark movie festival leaving up to the big week itself. Expect the return of shark-themed episodes of some of your favorite Discovery programming.

Celebrities who will be sharing the water with sharks this year include William Shatner, Tiffany Haddish, Brad Paisley, the cast of “Jackass”, and more.

This year will also see the debut of “Shark Academy,” Discovery’s first shark-themed competitive documentary series on discovery+. “Shark Academy” follows the efforts of eight men and women competing for a spot on shark scientist Dr. Riley Elliot’s next big research expedition.

In addition, FIN, a new documentary by noted horror director Eli Roth, will premiere on discovery+. Roth calls it the “scariest film I’ve ever made, and certainly the most dangerous.”

Highlights of Shark Week 2021

Sunday, July 11

Shark Academy – Streaming Sunday, July 11 on discovery+, airing Sunday, July 18 at 10 PM ET/PT

Sharkbait with David Dobrik — Streaming exclusively on discovery+

Crikey! It’s Shark Week – 8 PM ET/PT

Tiffany Haddish Does Shark Week – 9 PM ET/PT

Jackass Shark Week – 10 PM ET/PT

Monday, July 12

Stranger Sharks – Streaming exclusively on discovery+

Air Jaws: Going For Gold – 8 PM ET/PT

Jaws Awakens: Phred vs. Slash – 9 PM ET/PT

Expedition Unknown: Shark Trek – 10 PM ET/PT

Tuesday, July 13

Eli Roth’s FIN – Streaming exclusively on discovery+

Great White Comeback – Streaming exclusively on discovery+

MotherSharker – 8 PM ET/PT

Brad Paisley’s Shark Country – 9 PM ET/PT

The Spawn Of El Diablo – 10 PM ET/PT

Wednesday, July 14

Tiger Queen – exclusively on discovery+

MechaShark – 8 PM ET/PT

The Real Sharknado – 9 PM ET/PT

Return to Lair of the Great White – 10 PM ET/PT

Thursday, July 15

Raging Bulls – Streaming exclusively on discovery+

Dr. Pimple Popper Pops Shark Week – 8 PM ET/PT

Sharkadelic Summer 2 – 9 PM ET/PT

Mega Jaws Of Bird Island – 10 PM ET/PT

Friday, July 16

Extinct Or Alive: Jaws Of Alaska – Streaming exclusively on discovery+

Ninja Sharks: Mutants Rising – 8 PM ET/PT

Monster Sharks Of Andros Island – 9 PM ET/PT

Mystery Of The Black Demon Shark – 10 PM ET/PT

I Was Prey: Terrors Of The Deep 2 – 11 PM ET/PT

Saturday, July 17

Rogue Tiger Shark: The Hunt For Lagertha – Streaming exclusively on discovery+

Return To Shark Vortex – 8 PM ET/PT

Shark Week Best In Show – 9 PM ET/PT

I Was Prey: Shark Week 2021 – 10 PM ET/PT

Sunday, July 18

The Great Hammerhead Stakeout – Streaming exclusively on discovery+

Shark Academy – Streaming Sunday, July 11 on discovery+, airing Sunday, July 18 at 10 PM ET/PT

Shark fans can dive into the action on Discovery by streaming Shark Week with Philo, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV!

