How to Watch Shark Week 2022 For Free Without Cable
Stay out of the water and on your couch because Shark Week is back for 2022! Hosted by superstar Dwayne Johnson, Discovery promises 25 original episodes to keep your heart pounding with adrenaline-inducing footage of nature’s most misunderstood hunters. Grab yourself a bigger boat and tune in starting on Sunday, July 24 at 8:00 p.m. ET with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
How to Watch Shark Week 2022
- When: Sunday, July 24 at 8:00 p.m. ET through Saturday, July 30
- TV: Discovery
- Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
Shark Week episodes will also be available to stream on discovery+.
About Shark Week 2022
Shark Week, summer’s annual programming spectacular, returns to Discovery on July 24! Join the first ever Master of Ceremonies Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as he takes viewers through over 20 hours of never-before-seen footage, images, and stories bound to get your adrenaline flowing. While special guests such as Tracy Morgan and the cast of Jackass make appearances, the true stars are the ferocious fish that scour the oceans in search of prey!
Viewers will be taken to unique locations across the globe such as the Exuma Islands in the Bahamas and Papua New Guinea with some of the world’s preeminent biologists and researchers. The week will showcase how scientists learn about these amazing creatures, highlighting new technologies and techniques used to capture important migration data. There may even be a new species to discover!
Johnson hosts each night with a special message that inspires viewers to learn that sharks are more than undersea assassins, and how their spirit is treasured by Polynesian culture.
Shark Week
The Discovery Channel’s Shark Week, first broadcast on July 17, 1987, is a weeklong series of feature television programs dedicated to sharks. Held annually, normally in July or August, Shark Week was originally developed to raise awareness and respect for sharks. It is the longest-running cable television programming event in history. Now broadcast in over 72 countries, Shark Week is promoted heavily via social networks like Facebook and Twitter.
The Shar Week 2022 Schedule of Events
Sunday, July 24
- Return to Headstone Hell: 7 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery
- Great White Battleground: 8 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery and discovery+
- Jackass Shark Week 2.0: 9 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery and discovery+
- Great White Open Ocean: 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery and discovery+
Monday, July 25
- Stranger Sharks: 7 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery
- Air Jaws: Top Guns: 8 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery and discovery+
- Great White Serial Kill: Fatal Christmas: 9 p.m. ET/PTon Discovery and discovery+
- Rise of the Monster Hammerheads: 10 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery and discovery+
- Mega Predators of Oz: 11 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery
Tuesday, July 26
- Extinct or Alive Jaws of Alaska: 7 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery
- Impractical Jokers Shark Week Spectacular: 8 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery and discovery+
- Jaws vs Kraken: 9 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery and discovery+
- Pigs vs Shark: 10 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery and discovery+
- Raging Bulls: 11 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery
Wednesday, July 27
- Island of Walking Sharks: 8 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery and discovery+
- Mechashark Love Down Under: 9 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery and discovery+
- Mission Shark Dome: 10 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery and discovery+
- Great White Comeback: 11 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery
Thursday, July 28
- Tracy Morgan Presents: Sharks! with Tracy Morgan: 8 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery and discovery+
- Shark House: 9 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery and discovery+
- Monster Mako Under the Rig: 10 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery and discovery+
- Tiger Queen: 11 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery
Friday, July 29
- Jaws vs The Blob: 8 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery and discovery+
- Clash of Killers: Great White vs Mako: 9 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery and discovery+
- Shark Women: Ghosted by Great Whites: 10 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery and discovery+
- The Great Hammerhead Stakeout: 11 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery
Saturday, July 30
- Monsters of the Cape: 8 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery and discovery+
- Sharks in Paradise: 9 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery and discovery+
How to Stream Shark Week 2022 on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Six of these providers allow you to watch Shark Week 2022 using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Philo, and YouTube TV.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Discovery
|•
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•