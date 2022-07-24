How to Watch Shark Week 2022 For Free Without Cable

Stay out of the water and on your couch because Shark Week is back for 2022! Hosted by superstar Dwayne Johnson, Discovery promises 25 original episodes to keep your heart pounding with adrenaline-inducing footage of nature’s most misunderstood hunters. Grab yourself a bigger boat and tune in starting on Sunday, July 24 at 8:00 p.m. ET with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch Shark Week 2022

When: Sunday, July 24 at 8:00 p.m. ET through Saturday, July 30

Sunday, July 24 at 8:00 p.m. ET through Saturday, July 30 TV: Discovery

Discovery Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

Shark Week episodes will also be available to stream on discovery+.

About Shark Week 2022

Shark Week, summer’s annual programming spectacular, returns to Discovery on July 24! Join the first ever Master of Ceremonies Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as he takes viewers through over 20 hours of never-before-seen footage, images, and stories bound to get your adrenaline flowing. While special guests such as Tracy Morgan and the cast of Jackass make appearances, the true stars are the ferocious fish that scour the oceans in search of prey!

Viewers will be taken to unique locations across the globe such as the Exuma Islands in the Bahamas and Papua New Guinea with some of the world’s preeminent biologists and researchers. The week will showcase how scientists learn about these amazing creatures, highlighting new technologies and techniques used to capture important migration data. There may even be a new species to discover!

Johnson hosts each night with a special message that inspires viewers to learn that sharks are more than undersea assassins, and how their spirit is treasured by Polynesian culture.

Shark Week July 17, 1987 The Discovery Channel’s Shark Week, first broadcast on July 17, 1987, is a weeklong series of feature television programs dedicated to sharks. Held annually, normally in July or August, Shark Week was originally developed to raise awareness and respect for sharks. It is the longest-running cable television programming event in history. Now broadcast in over 72 countries, Shark Week is promoted heavily via social networks like Facebook and Twitter.

The Shar Week 2022 Schedule of Events

Sunday, July 24

Return to Headstone Hell: 7 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery

7 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery Great White Battleground: 8 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery and discovery+

8 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery and discovery+ Jackass Shark Week 2.0: 9 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery and discovery+

9 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery and discovery+ Great White Open Ocean: 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery and discovery+

Monday, July 25

Stranger Sharks: 7 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery

7 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery Air Jaws: Top Guns: 8 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery and discovery+

8 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery and discovery+ Great White Serial Kill: Fatal Christmas: 9 p.m. ET/PTon Discovery and discovery+

Fatal Christmas: 9 p.m. ET/PTon Discovery and discovery+ Rise of the Monster Hammerheads: 10 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery and discovery+

10 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery and discovery+ Mega Predators of Oz: 11 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery

Tuesday, July 26

Extinct or Alive Jaws of Alaska: 7 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery

7 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery Impractical Jokers Shark Week Spectacular: 8 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery and discovery+

8 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery and discovery+ Jaws vs Kraken: 9 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery and discovery+

9 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery and discovery+ Pigs vs Shark: 10 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery and discovery+

10 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery and discovery+ Raging Bulls: 11 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery

Wednesday, July 27

Island of Walking Sharks: 8 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery and discovery+

8 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery and discovery+ Mechashark Love Down Under: 9 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery and discovery+

9 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery and discovery+ Mission Shark Dome: 10 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery and discovery+

10 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery and discovery+ Great White Comeback: 11 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery

Thursday, July 28

Tracy Morgan Presents: Sharks! with Tracy Morgan: 8 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery and discovery+

8 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery and discovery+ Shark House: 9 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery and discovery+

9 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery and discovery+ Monster Mako Under the Rig: 10 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery and discovery+

10 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery and discovery+ Tiger Queen: 11 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery

Friday, July 29

Jaws vs The Blob: 8 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery and discovery+

8 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery and discovery+ Clash of Killers: Great White vs Mako: 9 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery and discovery+

9 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery and discovery+ Shark Women: Ghosted by Great Whites: 10 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery and discovery+

10 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery and discovery+ The Great Hammerhead Stakeout: 11 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery

Saturday, July 30

Monsters of the Cape: 8 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery and discovery+

8 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery and discovery+ Sharks in Paradise: 9 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery and discovery+

How to Stream Shark Week 2022 on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Six of these providers allow you to watch Shark Week 2022 using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Philo, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options