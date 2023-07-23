How to Watch Shark Week 2023 Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

It’s the moment shark enthusiasts have been waiting for. Discovery’s highly anticipated Shark Week 2023 is right around the corner! Whether you’re terrified, fascinated, or a little bit of both, you can’t miss it. This year, actor and conservationist Jason Momoa (“Aquaman”) hosts the week-long event. It all kicks off on Discovery and Max on Sunday, July 23 at 8 p.m. ET and continues through Saturday, July 29. You can stream Shark Week 2023 for free with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch Shark Week 2023

When: Beginning Sunday, July 23 at 8 p.m. ET

Beginning Sunday, July 23 at 8 p.m. ET TV: Discovery

Discovery Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

About Shark Week 2023

Sunday, July 23 marks the beginning of the 35th running of Discovery’s Shark Week. For more than three decades, the network has provided entertainment and education about sharks and their environments. This year’s programming features close to 20 hours of fresh content and is loaded with surprises. Shark Week 2023 dives into fascinating and bizarre details about sharks all over the globe. An investigation into cocaine sharks is even on the schedule.

Shark Week 2023 Schedule

DATE TIME (ET) TITLE Sunday, July 23 8 p.m. “Belly of the Beast: Feeding Frenzy” Sunday, July 23 9 p.m. “Jaws vs The Meg” Sunday, July 23 10 p.m. “Serial Killer: Red Sea Feeding Frenzy” Sunday, July 23 11 p.m. “Shark Week: Off the Hook” Monday, July 24 8 p.m. “Great White Fight Club” Monday, July 24 9 p.m. “Monsters of Bermuda Triangle” Monday, July 24 10 p.m. “Alien Sharks: Strange New Worlds” Tuesday, July 25 8 p.m. “Mako Mania: Battle for California” Tuesday, July 25 9 p.m. “Raiders of the Lost Shark” Tuesday, July 25 10 p.m. “Monster Hammerheads: Killer Instinct” Wednesday, July 26 8 p.m. “Air Jaws: Final Frontier” Wednesday, July 26 9 p.m. “Florida Shark: Blood in the Water” Wednesday, July 26 10 p.m. “Cocaine Sharks” Thursday, July 27 8 p.m. “Jaws in the Shallows” Thursday, July 27 9 p.m. “Monster Mako: Fresh Blood” Thursday, July 27 10 p.m. “Shark vs Snake: Battle of the Bites” Friday, July 28 8 p.m. “Tropic Jaws” Friday, July 28 9 p.m. “Deadly Sharks of Paradise” Friday, July 28 10 p.m. “The Haunting of Shark Tower” Saturday, July 29 8 p.m. “Dawn of the Monster Mako” Saturday, July 29 9 p.m. “Mansharks of Dangerous Reef”

How to Stream Shark Week 2023 on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Shark Week 2023 using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Philo, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

