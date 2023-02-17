How to Watch Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan Movie ‘Sharper’ Online for Free

Audiences seem more interested than ever in the lives and follies of the ultrarich among us. From television shows like “Succession” and “The White Lotus,” to movies like “Parasite” and “The Menu,” it seems that people are more eager than ever to watch bad things happen to extremely wealthy people. With the new film “ Sharper ,” Apple TV+ takes a stab at this popular new genre. With an all-star cast that contains Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan, and John Lithgow, “Sharper” is the story of a con man’s efforts to grift a rich family. It premieres on Apple TV+ on Feb. 17. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+ .

About Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan Movie 'Sharper'

Sebastian Stan stars as Max, a conman whose mother, played by Julianne Moore, marries a billionaire, portrayed by John Lithgow. While Max is used to pulling small-time cons, he sees his mother’s new marriage as an opportunity to hit a big score. With the help of his protege, Sandra, played by newcomer Briana Middleton, Max works to scam the entire Hobbes family out of some of their excessive wealth.

An A24 film, “Sharper” was written by Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka, directed by Benjamin Caron, and produced by Julianne Moore. The film’s web of lies and backstabbing along with its stylish visuals and sleek cinematography make it a feast for both the mind and the eyes. That, along with the film’s all-star cast, make it a must-watch for any fan of thrillers, grifters, and good old-fashioned scamming.

Can you watch Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan Movie 'Sharper' for free?

Apple TV+ offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan Movie ‘Sharper’ on Apple TV+.

What devices can you use to stream Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan Movie 'Sharper'?

You can watch Apple TV+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan Movie 'Sharper' Trailer