 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Apple TV+

How to Watch Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan Movie ‘Sharper’ Online for Free

Matt Rainis

Audiences seem more interested than ever in the lives and follies of the ultrarich among us. From television shows like “Succession” and “The White Lotus,” to movies like “Parasite” and “The Menu,” it seems that people are more eager than ever to watch bad things happen to extremely wealthy people. With the new film “Sharper,” Apple TV+ takes a stab at this popular new genre. With an all-star cast that contains Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan, and John Lithgow, “Sharper” is the story of a con man’s efforts to grift a rich family. It premieres on Apple TV+ on Feb. 17. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

How to Watch Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan Movie 'Sharper'

About Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan Movie 'Sharper'

Sebastian Stan stars as Max, a conman whose mother, played by Julianne Moore, marries a billionaire, portrayed by John Lithgow. While Max is used to pulling small-time cons, he sees his mother’s new marriage as an opportunity to hit a big score. With the help of his protege, Sandra, played by newcomer Briana Middleton, Max works to scam the entire Hobbes family out of some of their excessive wealth.

An A24 film, “Sharper” was written by Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka, directed by Benjamin Caron, and produced by Julianne Moore. The film’s web of lies and backstabbing along with its stylish visuals and sleek cinematography make it a feast for both the mind and the eyes. That, along with the film’s all-star cast, make it a must-watch for any fan of thrillers, grifters, and good old-fashioned scamming.

Can you watch Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan Movie 'Sharper' for free?

Apple TV+ offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan Movie ‘Sharper’ on Apple TV+.

What devices can you use to stream Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan Movie 'Sharper'?

You can watch Apple TV+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan Movie 'Sharper' Trailer

  • 7-Day Trial
    apple.com

    Apple TV+

    Apple TV+ is a subscription video streaming service for $6.99 a month that includes high-quality originals shows and movies including Best Picture winner “CODA,” popular sitcom “Ted Lasso,” and dramas like “The Morning Show” and “Severance.” Apple TV+ is also home to MLB baseball games on Friday nights and MLS Season Pass.

    They have titles coming from Oprah, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Jason Momoa, J.J. Abrams, M. Night Shyamalan, Jennifer Garner, and Octavia Spencer.

    If you purchase an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you can get a free year of Apple TV+.

    7-Day Trial
    $6.99 / month
    apple.com
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.