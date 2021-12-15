How to Watch ‘Shatner In Space’ for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

William Shatner’s historic trip to space aboard the Blue Origin will be the subject of an Amazon Prime Video documentary. Look behind the scenes at Captain Kirk’s first actual trip to space in “Shatner in Space,” a one-hour special debuting exclusively on Prime Video on Wednesday, December 15. Here’s how to watch.

How to Watch ‘Shatner In Space’ on Amazon Prime Video

When: Premieres Wednesday, December 15

Streaming: Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Background

Shatner, age 90, was one member of the four-person group to fly to space on Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin spacecraft. With the trip, Shatner officially became the oldest individual to fly to space, a fitting achievement for a man whose claim to fame is connected to space. Shatner portrayed Commander James T. Kirk on “Star Trek: The Original Series” for three seasons.

During a virtual panel for CCXP Worlds, the virtual version of the world’s largest fan convention in São Paulo, Brazil, Shatner announced the documentary was being created. The special details the events before, during, and after Shatner’s life-changing flight—which made him the oldest person to ever travel to the cosmos—and the growing friendship between the Star Trek icon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos, whose dreams of space travel, like many, were inspired by the original Star Trek series.

“My time in space was the most profound experience I could have ever imagined,” said Shatner. “This special documenting my journey gives a dramatic view of that experience, and my hope is that it inspires the world to see we must go to space to save Earth.”