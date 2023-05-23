 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Shazam: Fury of the Gods’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

David Satin

The latest DC Comics film is racing to streaming this week, as “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” debuts on Max on Tuesday, May 23. The film centers on Billy Batson, an unassuming young adult who transforms into the powerful superhero Shazam when he says the magic words. But terrible threats to Shazam and his foster siblings, forces so dark that even their combined might may not be enough to stop them. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Max.

How to Watch 'Shazam: Fury of the Gods'

About 'Shazam: Fury of the Gods'

When Billy Batson speaks the name of an ages-old wizard, he is transformed into the World’s Mightiest Mortal—Shazam! Now Batson and his foster siblings, who can also transform into superheroes by saying the magic word, are forced to get back into action and fight the Daughters of Atlas.

The Daughters, also known as Hespera and Kalypso, have broken into the Acropolis Museum in Athens, home to some of the most famous artifacts in the world. There, they find the wizard Shazam’s broken staff, and spirit it away to keep for themselves. In the staff, the Daughters of Atlas have a weapon that could destroy the world, and it’s up to Batson and his team of foster siblings to stop them! If they can get along for five minutes at a stretch, anyway…

What devices can you use to stream 'Shazam: Fury of the Gods'?

You can watch Max using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to Get a Free Trial of Max

Max does not currently offer a free trial of its own. However, you can access a free trial of Max through either Prime Video Channels or Hulu. Here’s how:

1. Get a Free Trial of Max Through Prime Video Channels

If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber that has never tried Max, you can still get a 7-Day Free Trial to the service.

  • Click here to activate the offer.
  • Click “Get Started.”
  • Activate Your 7-Day Free Trial of Max.
  • Once you’re subscribed, use your Amazon credentials to log in to the Max App on your streaming device.

2. Get a Free Trial of Max Through Hulu

If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a 7-Day Free Trial to Max through their streaming service.

New Hulu Subscribers

  • Click here to activate the offer.
  • Click “Sign-Up Now.”
  • Create Your Account.
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons.”
  • Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of Max.
  • Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log in to the Max App on your streaming device.

Existing Hulu Subscribers

If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:

  • Click your Profile.
  • Click “Account.”
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons.”
  • Add Max Free Trial.

'Shazam: Fury of the Gods' Trailer

