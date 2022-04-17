 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Shining Vale STARZ

How to Watch ‘Shining Vale’ Season 1 Finale for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

The first season of horror-comedy series “Shining Vale” comes to an end this weekend. In this episode, viewers will get some closure as they see what happens with Pat’s book. The season finale focuses on the end of Pat’s book, which features a shocking twist, all while the family is attempting to fight for their souls. You can stream the Season 1 finale on the Starz channel or on the STARZ app on-demand on Sunday, April 17. You can watch the “Shining Vale” season finale with a 7-Day Free Trial of STARZ.

How to Watch ‘Shining Vale’ Season 1 Finale

About ‘Shining Vale’

“Shining Vale” tells the story of Pat and Terry Phelps and their two children, who move into an old home in a small town called Shining Vale. However, after moving in, Pat realizes that the house has had more than its fair share of bad things happen under its roof. Soon, she learns that she’s dealing with either depression or possession. While attempting to finish writing her book, which has been in the works for 17 years, she discovers that the demons in the house seem to be getting even more realistic.

“Shining Vale” stars Courteney Cox, Greg Kinnear, Sherilyn Fenn, Mira Sorvino, Gus Birney, Dylan Gage, Merrin Dungey, and Judith Light.

If you were hoping to get an update on the fate of “Shining Vale” Season 2, you will have to wait a little bit longer. At this point, STARZ hasn’t renewed or canceled the series.

Shining Vale

March 6, 2022

A dysfunctional family moves from the city to a small town into a house in which terrible atrocities have taken place. But no one seems to notice except for Patricia “Pat” Phelps, who’s convinced she’s either depressed or possessed – turns out, the symptoms are exactly the same.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Shining Vale’ on STARZ?

STARZ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

  • 7-Day Trial
    starz.com

    STARZ

    STARZ offers a subscription video streaming service that gives access to content on STARZ without the need of a cable subscription. With your subscription, you’ll get access to all of their current originals like Outlander, Vida, and Power.

    With your subscription, you’ll also get access to their critically acclaimed catalog of previous shows, as well as past seasons of shows like “Friday Night Lights”, “The Bernie Mac Show”, “ALF”, and “Miami Vice” and “Knight Rider.”

    STARZ also has new-release films from Sony Pictures, which appear on the streaming service 7-8 months after they are in theaters. Every month they also have hundreds of additional older movies from major movie studios.

    You can subscribe for $8.99 a month either directly from STARZ, or through Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, or Roku Premium Subscriptions.

    7-Day Trial
    $8.99 / month
    starz.com

Watch a preview of "Shining Vale's Season finale:

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.