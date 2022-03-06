How to Watch ‘Shining Vale’ Series Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile
“Shining Vale” is a horror-comedy about The Phelps, a dysfunctional family that moves from the city to a small town into a house where terrible events have taken place. The new series, “Shining Vale” starring Courteney Cox, Greg Kinnear, and Mira Sorvino, is set to premiere Sunday, March 6, with two back-to-back episodes on STARZ. For a limited time, you can get 3 Months of STARZ For only $5 a month.
- When: Sunday, March 6 at 10:20pm ET
- TV: STARZ
- Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of STARZ App
About ‘Shining Vale’
“Shining Vale” tells the story of Pat (Cox) and Terry Phelps (Kinnear), a couple who spends all their life savings to move from their tiny Brooklyn apartment into an old Victorian mansion in Shining Vale, Connecticut with their two kids. In an attempt to save their marriage after Pat cheats on her husband with a young handyman, the Phelps family are thrust into a new environment that can only be described as sinister. Upon moving in, Pat, who is known for her raunchy female empowerment novel, comes to find out the house scene of a triple murder-homicide and is still inhabited by the spirit of its former owner, Rosemary (Mira Sorvino).
Struggling with depression, and now what seems to be a possession, Pat has to finish her novel, which is only the second one she is written since 17 years ago. She will do anything to get her book finished, even if that means getting a ghost to help her.
A dysfunctional family moves from the city to a small town into a house in which terrible atrocities have taken place. But no one seems to notice except for Patricia “Pat” Phelps, who’s convinced she’s either depressed or possessed – turns out, the symptoms are exactly the same.
