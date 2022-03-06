 Skip to Content
STARZ Starz Shining Vale

How to Watch ‘Shining Vale’ Series Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Lauren Forristal

Shining Vale” is a horror-comedy about The Phelps, a dysfunctional family that moves from the city to a small town into a house where terrible events have taken place. The new series, “Shining Vale” starring Courteney Cox, Greg Kinnear, and Mira Sorvino, is set to premiere Sunday, March 6, with two back-to-back episodes on STARZ. For a limited time, you can get 3 Months of STARZ For only $5 a month.

How to Watch ‘Shining Vale’ Series Premiere

About ‘Shining Vale’

“Shining Vale” tells the story of Pat (Cox) and Terry Phelps (Kinnear), a couple who spends all their life savings to move from their tiny Brooklyn apartment into an old Victorian mansion in Shining Vale, Connecticut with their two kids. In an attempt to save their marriage after Pat cheats on her husband with a young handyman, the Phelps family are thrust into a new environment that can only be described as sinister. Upon moving in, Pat, who is known for her raunchy female empowerment novel, comes to find out the house scene of a triple murder-homicide and is still inhabited by the spirit of its former owner, Rosemary (Mira Sorvino).

Struggling with depression, and now what seems to be a possession, Pat has to finish her novel, which is only the second one she is written since 17 years ago. She will do anything to get her book finished, even if that means getting a ghost to help her.

Shining Vale

March 6, 2022

A dysfunctional family moves from the city to a small town into a house in which terrible atrocities have taken place. But no one seems to notice except for Patricia “Pat” Phelps, who’s convinced she’s either depressed or possessed – turns out, the symptoms are exactly the same.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream STARZ?

STARZ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

7-Day Trial
starz.com

STARZ

STARZ offers a subscription video streaming service that gives access to content on STARZ without the need of a cable subscription. With your subscription, you’ll get access to all of their current originals like Outlander, Vida, and Power.

With your subscription, you’ll also get access to their critically acclaimed catalog of previous shows, as well as past seasons of shows like “Friday Night Lights”, “The Bernie Mac Show”, “ALF”, and “Miami Vice” and “Knight Rider.”

STARZ also has new-release films from Sony Pictures, which appear on the streaming service 7-8 months after they are in theaters. Every month they also have hundreds of additional older movies from major movie studios.

You can subscribe for $8.99 a month either directly from STARZ, or through Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, or Roku Premium Subscriptions.

7-Day Trial
$8.99 / month
starz.com

