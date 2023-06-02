How to Watch ‘Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets’ Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
Everything is not as it seems in Prime Video’s newest docuseries, “Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets.” The four-part doc offers a look inside the former TLC stars’ lives and how they are not who everyone thought they were. What secrets do the “19 Kids & Counting” and “Counting On” stars have to hide? All four episodes drop on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, June 2. You can watch Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.
About ‘Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets’ Premiere
For more than a decade, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar and their 19 children have been in the public eye with several specials and series on TLC. Over the years, they have been involved in a few scandals and controversies, specifically involving their eldest son, Josh Duggar, who is now behind bars on child sexual abuse material charges. However, there is still much to be uncovered.
“Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets” promises to share the truth about the famous family and their religious beliefs, the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP), which was founded by Bill Gothard. It turns out that their religious organization holds many more secrets and scandals.
In the four episodes of “Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets,” viewers will hear from a few family members, including Jill Duggar and her husband, Derick Dillard. Jim Bob’s niece, Amy King, and her husband, Dillon, also speak out in the series. Many former members of the IBLP offer personal stories about the religious organization and its abusive practices.
Can you watch ‘Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets’ Premiere for free?
Amazon Prime Video offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets on Amazon Prime Video.
‘Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets’ Premiere Schedule
All four episodes premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, June 2.
Can you watch ‘Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets’ Premiere offline?
Like most of the Amazon Prime Video catalog, you can download Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets and watch offline with your linked devices.
What devices can you use to stream ‘Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets’ Premiere?
You can watch Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets on Amazon Prime Video using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
‘Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets’ Premiere Trailer
Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family SecretsJune 1, 2023
A limited docuseries exposing the truth beneath the wholesome Americana surface of reality tv’s favorite mega-family, The Duggars, and the radical organization behind them: The Institute in Basic Life Principles. As details of the family and their scandals unfold, we realize they’re part of an insidious, much larger threat already in motion, with democracy itself in peril.
Amazon Prime Video
Amazon Prime Video is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 10,000+ movies, TV shows, and Prime Originals like “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” “Jack Ryan,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Boys,” and more. Subscribers can also add third-party services like Showtime, and Starz with Amazon Prime Video Channels. Prime Video also offers exclusive live access to NFL Thursday Night Football.
The Prime Video interface shows content included with your subscription alongside the ad-supported Freevee library and some shows and movies you need to purchase, so be sure to double-check your selection before you watch.
Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime for $12.99 per month ($119 per year), or can be purchased on its own for $8.99 per month.