How to Watch ‘Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets’ Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

For more than a decade, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar and their 19 children have been in the public eye with several specials and series on TLC. Over the years, they have been involved in a few scandals and controversies, specifically involving their eldest son, Josh Duggar, who is now behind bars on child sexual abuse material charges. However, there is still much to be uncovered.

“Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets” promises to share the truth about the famous family and their religious beliefs, the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP), which was founded by Bill Gothard. It turns out that their religious organization holds many more secrets and scandals.

In the four episodes of “Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets,” viewers will hear from a few family members, including Jill Duggar and her husband, Derick Dillard. Jim Bob’s niece, Amy King, and her husband, Dillon, also speak out in the series. Many former members of the IBLP offer personal stories about the religious organization and its abusive practices.

