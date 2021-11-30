How to Watch ‘Shipping Wars’ Season 9 Premiere Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

After being off the air for six years, “Shipping Wars” finally returns to A&E. This fast-paced, high-stakes reality shipping series features transporters who are willing to haul almost anything across the country. The two-episode season nine premiere airs Tuesday, November 30 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch ‘Shipping Wars’ Season 9 Premiere

When: Tuesday, November 30 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

TV: A&E

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

About ‘Shipping Wars’

When announcing the show's renewal, A&E teased that the series will be back “with brand new episodes featuring some of the biggest and most unique items yet.” During each half-hour episode of “Shipping Wars,” viewers can tune in to see the bizarre items the transporters are hired to haul. This diverse group of independent carriers is up for the challenge that other transporters won’t take on. They must race to deliver large and unusual items to their final destinations as the deadline approaches. What unique items will be transported during the new season?

Ahead of the season nine premiere, A&E hasn’t revealed the transporters who will be a part of the show, so fans will have to wait and see who makes an appearance. Sadly, “Shipping Wars” season nine will make its debut without fan-favorite, Roy Garber, who passed away on January 17, 2014, due to a heart attack.

How to Stream ‘Shipping Wars’ Season 9 Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

