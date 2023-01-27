How to Watch ‘Shotgun Wedding’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Weddings are hard enough to pull off. You’ve got to whittle down the guest list, find affordable vendors, book a DJ and seek out the perfect venue. But what if, on top of all of that, a group of criminals decides to infiltrate the ceremony and take hostages?! That’s precisely what happens in “ Shotgun Wedding ,” the newest original film coming to Prime Video on Friday, Jan. 27. You can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video .

About 'Shotgun Wedding'

In Shotgun Wedding, Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) gather their lovable-but-very-opinionated families for their ultimate destination dream wedding. But when they arrive in paradise, Tom and Darcy begin to question whether or not they’re really meant to be. It’s a little late for second-guessing, with deposits paid and various cousins already arrived, but the couple may not be ready to say “I do” just yet.

And if that wasn’t enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone’s lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage. Now, Darcy and Tom are forced to put their differences aside and play action hero to rescue their irritating aunts, uncles, etc. “‘Til death do us part” takes on a whole new meaning in this hilarious, adrenaline-fueled adventure as the couple spring into action to save their loved ones - if they don’t kill each other first.

