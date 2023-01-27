How to Watch ‘Shrinking’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

What would it take to get you to start telling people exactly what you thought of them and their problems? That’s normally unthinkable behavior to most therapists, but Jimmy Laird has reached the end of his rope in “ Shrinking ,” the new series coming to Apple TV+ on Friday, Jan. 27. He starts telling patients his true thoughts, and offers advice no therapist in a good place would even consider giving clients. How will that make them feel? You can watch Shrinking: Season 1 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+ .

About 'Shrinking' Series Premiere

“Shrinking” follows grieving therapist Jimmy Laird (played by Jason Segel). Tormented by the recent passing of his wife, Jimmy becomes fed up with the status quo at his work. He starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives…including his own.

Luckily, Jimmy isn’t without help. His mentor Dr. Paul Rhodes (Harrison Ford) is always close at hand, ready to dole out a quick session to a fellow shrink in need. But even Rhodes can’t stop Jimmy from snowballing out of control entirely. How will he react when he learns how Jimmy is disregarding his training and going rogue?

Segel teamed with “Ted Lasso” co-creator Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein to write “Shrinking,” which could become the next breakout hit for Apple TV+.

Can you watch 'Shrinking' Series Premiere for free?

Apple TV+ offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Shrinking: Season 1 on Apple TV+.

'Shrinking' Series Premiere Schedule

The first two episodes of “Shrinking” will debut on Friday, Jan. 27. One episode will drop every following Friday until March 24.

Can you watch 'Shrinking' Series Premiere offline?

Like most of the Apple TV+ catalog, you can download Shrinking: Season 1 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream 'Shrinking' Series Premiere?

You can watch Shrinking: Season 1 on Apple TV+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

