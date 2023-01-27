 Skip to Content
How to Watch 'Shrinking' Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

What would it take to get you to start telling people exactly what you thought of them and their problems? That’s normally unthinkable behavior to most therapists, but Jimmy Laird has reached the end of his rope in “Shrinking,” the new series coming to Apple TV+ on Friday, Jan. 27. He starts telling patients his true thoughts, and offers advice no therapist in a good place would even consider giving clients. How will that make them feel? You can watch Shrinking: Season 1 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

How to Watch 'Shrinking' Series Premiere

About 'Shrinking' Series Premiere

“Shrinking” follows grieving therapist Jimmy Laird (played by Jason Segel). Tormented by the recent passing of his wife, Jimmy becomes fed up with the status quo at his work. He starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives…including his own.

Luckily, Jimmy isn’t without help. His mentor Dr. Paul Rhodes (Harrison Ford) is always close at hand, ready to dole out a quick session to a fellow shrink in need. But even Rhodes can’t stop Jimmy from snowballing out of control entirely. How will he react when he learns how Jimmy is disregarding his training and going rogue?

Segel teamed with “Ted Lasso” co-creator Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein to write “Shrinking,” which could become the next breakout hit for Apple TV+.

Can you watch 'Shrinking' Series Premiere for free?

Apple TV+ offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Shrinking: Season 1 on Apple TV+.

'Shrinking' Series Premiere Schedule

The first two episodes of “Shrinking” will debut on Friday, Jan. 27. One episode will drop every following Friday until March 24.

Can you watch 'Shrinking' Series Premiere offline?

Like most of the Apple TV+ catalog, you can download Shrinking: Season 1 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream 'Shrinking' Series Premiere?

You can watch Shrinking: Season 1 on Apple TV+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Shrinking' Series Premiere Trailer

  • Shrinking: Season 1

    January 26, 2023

    Jimmy is struggling to grieve the loss of his wife while being a dad, friend, and therapist. He decides to try a new approach with everyone in his path: unfiltered, brutal honesty. Can he help himself by helping others? Will it bring him back into the light?

    Apple TV+

    Apple TV+ is a subscription video streaming service for $6.99 a month that includes high-quality originals shows and movies including Best Picture winner “CODA,” popular sitcom “Ted Lasso,” and dramas like “The Morning Show” and “For All Mankind.” Apple TV+ is also home to MLB baseball games on Friday nights.

    They have titles coming from Oprah, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Jason Momoa, J.J. Abrams, M. Night Shyamalan, Jennifer Garner, and Octavia Spencer.

    If you purchase an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you can get a free year of Apple TV+.

