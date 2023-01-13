How to Watch ‘Sick’ Premiere on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

If you’re a horror movie fan, you won’t want to miss the premiere of “ Sick ” on Peacock this week. The film is sure to leave you on the edge of your seat. Set in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, two friends, Parker and Miri, decide to hunker down at a secluded, relaxing lake house. They quickly discover they’re not actually alone. You can watch the new thriller beginning on Friday, Jan. 13. You can watch Sick with a subscription to Peacock .

About 'Sick' Premiere

When the pandemic hit the United States, Miri and Parker headed out to quarantine in Parker’s family’s cabin. The close friends hoped to enjoy a nice getaway while protecting themselves from the virus running rampant. However, their stay at the cabin was anything but peaceful. They are later joined by another friend, but soon, all three are haunted and totally freaked out by a masked intruder.

“Sick” stars Gideon Adlon, Bethlehem Million, Marc Menchaca, and Jane Adams. It’s directed by John Hyams and produced by Kevin Williamson, Bill Block, and Ben Fast.

The “Sick” trailer promises plenty of frightening scenes at the lake house. How will Miri and Parker fend off the creeper, and how much damage will he do? Be sure to check out the pandemic-themed horror flick this weekend.

Can you watch 'Sick' Premiere for free?

Peacock does not offer a free trial, but you can watch Sick as part of your subscription at no extra charge. If you want to save, you can get an entire year of Peacock for $49.99.

Can you watch 'Sick' Premiere offline?

Like most of the Peacock catalog, you can download Sick and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream 'Sick' Premiere?

You can watch Sick on Peacock using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Sick' Premiere Trailer