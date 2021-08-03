How to Watch ‘Siesta Key’ Season 4 Finale Live For Free Without Cable

Siesta Key season four is almost over, but there’s still plenty of drama ahead with friendships and relationships on the line. The fourth season of Siesta Key wraps up on Wednesday, August 4 on MTV. You can watch it live with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

Siesta Key season four focused on the group’s highs and lows. Juliette and Kelsey’s friendship was put to the test while Brandon entered fatherhood and worked on his music career. Chloe went on a spiritual journey, Maddison planned her wedding, Garrett entered a new relationship, and Amanda pursued a career in filmmaking.

Leading up to the final episode of the season, there are questions that still need to be answered. Juliette and Kelsey need to determine whether their friendship is worth restoring. Kelsey doesn’t seem to care about keeping Juliette in her life. Amanda and Tate are dealing with their own relationship issues since he broke her trust. Plus, Brandon is eager to get back together with Camilla after realizing how unhappy he is.

Siesta Key could leave viewers with a few cliffhangers since it’s reality TV rather than scripted. Before the season officially ends, you can watch the gang come together one more time for a reunion episode. Hopefully, the reunion special will give viewers additional closure after the season four finale. Be sure to tune in to see what happens. The Florida-based show hasn’t been renewed for a fifth season yet.

Siesta Key July 31, 2017 Docuseries following a group of young adults confronting issues of love, heartbreak, betrayal, class, and looming adulthood as they spend the summer together in their beautiful hometown.

