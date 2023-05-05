How to Watch ‘Silo’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

The grim, dystopian world of novelist Hugh Howey comes to life on screen on Friday, May 5 when “Silo” premieres on Apple TV+ . The show centers on one of the last living groups of humanity as it tries to survive in its subterranean home. Little is known about the silo these people live in, but they may have to pay a terrible price in order to learn more. You can watch Silo: Season 1 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+ .

About ‘Silo’ Series Premiere

“Silo” is the story of the last 10,000 people on earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built, and any who try to find out face fatal consequences.

Rebecca Ferguson (“Dune”) stars as Juliette, an engineer, who seeks answers about a loved one’s murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don’t kill you, the truth will.

The ensemble cast starring alongside Ferguson includes Common (“The Chi”), Emmy nominee Harriet Walter (“Succession”), Chinaza Uche (“Dickinson”), Avi Nash (“The Walking Dead”), Critics Choice Award and NAACP winner David Oyelowo (“Selma”), Emmy-nominee Rashida Jones (“Parks and Recreation”) and Academy Award winner Tim Robbins (“Mystic River”).

Can you watch ‘Silo’ Series Premiere for free?

Apple TV+ offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Silo: Season 1 on Apple TV+.

‘Silo’ Series Premiere Schedule

Apple TV+ will be airing ‘Silo’ Series Premiere on Thursday, May 4, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Thursday, June 29, 2023.

Episode 1 : Thursday, May 4, 2023

: Thursday, May 4, 2023 Episode 2 : Thursday, May 4, 2023

: Thursday, May 4, 2023 Episode 3 : Thursday, May 11, 2023

: Thursday, May 11, 2023 Episode 4 : Thursday, May 18, 2023

: Thursday, May 18, 2023 Episode 5 : Thursday, May 25, 2023

: Thursday, May 25, 2023 Episode 6 : Thursday, June 1, 2023

: Thursday, June 1, 2023 Episode 7 : Thursday, June 8, 2023

: Thursday, June 8, 2023 Episode 8 : Thursday, June 15, 2023

: Thursday, June 15, 2023 Episode 9 : Thursday, June 22, 2023

: Thursday, June 22, 2023 Episode 10: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Can you watch ‘Silo’ Series Premiere offline?

Like most of the Apple TV+ catalog, you can download Silo: Season 1 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Silo’ Series Premiere?

You can watch Silo: Season 1 on Apple TV+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Silo’ Series Premiere Trailer