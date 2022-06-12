How to Watch ‘Silos Baking Competition’ Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

“Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines have cooked up a new competition show for Magnolia Network. Their one-hour baking contest special, “Silos Baking Competition,” premieres on Sunday, June 12 at 8/7c on Magnolia Network. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of discovery+.

discovery+ offers a 7-day free trial, which you can use to stream “Silos Baking Competition” after it premieres on Magnolia Network. If you have already used a discovery+ trial, you will have to sign up for the streaming service, which costs $4.99 per month (ad lite) or $6.99 per month (ad-free). You will also have access to a full library of shows, documentaries, and more.

A group of skilled bakers will make their way to Waco, Texas to the iconic silos at Magnolia Market. The contestants are tasked with creating the perfect dessert in hopes of wowing the judges. Along with the chance to win $25,000, contestants are also fighting for the chance to put their baked goods on the menu at Silos Baking Co. bakery.

Chip and Joanna are a part of the judging panel. While Joanna is a cook herself and is eager to be a part of the process, her husband is ready to dig into the desserts. In the trailer, Chip teased, “I’m just like, when do we eat?”

