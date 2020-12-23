How to Watch Sinclair-Owned Fox Sports RSNs Without Cable or Satellite

If you’re a fan of one of 40 MLB, NBA, or NHL teams that play on a Fox Sports Regional Sports Network (soon to be Bally Sports) or YES Network, you used to have a number of options to stream your favorite team. But, over the past 18 months, Sling TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV each dropped them from their Live TV Streaming Service.

So what is a fan to do? While Sinclair is expected to launch a direct-to-consumer service in late-2021, with NBA and NHL season kicking off these are your options to stream Fox Sports RSNs on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, iOS, Android, and your computer.

1. AT&T TV NOW

The least expensive option to stream Fox Sports RSNs is AT&T TV NOW Max Plan. At $80 a month, it’s more expensive than most other Live TV Streaming Services. But, it also includes HBO Max, so at least you will also be able to watch blockbuster new-release movies on top of sports.

2. AT&T TV

You could also consider their other service, AT&T TV, which offers Fox Sports RSNs with their Choice package. It starts at a lower $65 a month, but that is only for the first year (then its $110/month) and doesn’t include the ~$8.50 RSN Fee.

However, for a limited time, you will also get NBA League Pass Premium and HBO Max included for a year, as well as $10 off / month, plus a $200 VISA Gift Card when you bundle it with AT&T Internet.

Sign Up Now $60+ / month att.com/tv Save $10/mo & Get $200 Gift Card w/ Bundle

3. TV Everywhere Credentials

When you (or someone in your household) subscribes a cable, satellite, or streaming bundle, you will get access to the Fox Sports Go App, which will give you access to live games of your local Fox Sports RSN. This will work on your streaming player like Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku – or your mobile device.

Unfortunately, right now there is no way to sign-up for Fox Sports Go without a cable, satellite, or streaming subscription, so you will have to hope someone in your family does.

4. Out-Of-Market Package + VPN

With it being more difficult to get Fox Sports RSNs, some fans are going to resort to “alternative” ways to get games. While with out-of-market packages you can’t stream local games, during previous carriage disputes some fans have changed their location with a VPN like ExpressVPN, so they could stream local games.

Depending on the out-of-market package – NBA League Pass, NHL.TV, or MLB.TV – you’re mileage might vary. But, with it being harder to get channels, this is definitely a route that we’re hearing a lot of streamers are planning to try.

What Fox Sports RSNs Carry Local Sports Teams?

FOX Regional Sports Networks broadcasts local telecasts of 14 MLB teams, 17 NBA teams and 13 NHL teams.

What Streaming Services Offer Fox Sports RSNs?

Some Fox Sports RSNs (like Fox Sports New Orleans and Fox Sports Indiana), while not available directly from the AT&T TV and AT&T TV NOW interface – can be access in the Fox Sports Go App.