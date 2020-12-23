 Skip to Content
The Streamable
How to Watch Sinclair-Owned Fox Sports RSNs Without Cable or Satellite

Jason Gurwin

If you’re a fan of one of 40 MLB, NBA, or NHL teams that play on a Fox Sports Regional Sports Network (soon to be Bally Sports) or YES Network, you used to have a number of options to stream your favorite team. But, over the past 18 months, Sling TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV each dropped them from their Live TV Streaming Service.

So what is a fan to do? While Sinclair is expected to launch a direct-to-consumer service in late-2021, with NBA and NHL season kicking off these are your options to stream Fox Sports RSNs on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, iOS, Android, and your computer.

1. AT&T TV NOW

The least expensive option to stream Fox Sports RSNs is AT&T TV NOW Max Plan. At $80 a month, it’s more expensive than most other Live TV Streaming Services. But, it also includes HBO Max, so at least you will also be able to watch blockbuster new-release movies on top of sports.

2. AT&T TV

You could also consider their other service, AT&T TV, which offers Fox Sports RSNs with their Choice package. It starts at a lower $65 a month, but that is only for the first year (then its $110/month) and doesn’t include the ~$8.50 RSN Fee.

However, for a limited time, you will also get NBA League Pass Premium and HBO Max included for a year, as well as $10 off / month, plus a $200 VISA Gift Card when you bundle it with AT&T Internet.

3. TV Everywhere Credentials

When you (or someone in your household) subscribes a cable, satellite, or streaming bundle, you will get access to the Fox Sports Go App, which will give you access to live games of your local Fox Sports RSN. This will work on your streaming player like Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku – or your mobile device.

Unfortunately, right now there is no way to sign-up for Fox Sports Go without a cable, satellite, or streaming subscription, so you will have to hope someone in your family does.

4. Out-Of-Market Package + VPN

With it being more difficult to get Fox Sports RSNs, some fans are going to resort to “alternative” ways to get games. While with out-of-market packages you can’t stream local games, during previous carriage disputes some fans have changed their location with a VPN like ExpressVPN, so they could stream local games.

Depending on the out-of-market package – NBA League Pass, NHL.TV, or MLB.TV – you’re mileage might vary. But, with it being harder to get channels, this is definitely a route that we’re hearing a lot of streamers are planning to try.

What Fox Sports RSNs Carry Local Sports Teams?

FOX Regional Sports Networks broadcasts local telecasts of 14 MLB teams, 17 NBA teams and 13 NHL teams.

RSN MLB NBA NHL
Fox Sports Arizona Arizona Diamondbacks Arizona Coyotes
Fox Sports Carolinas Charlotte Hornets Carolina Hurricanes
Fox Sports Detroit Detroit Tigers Detroit Pistons Detroit Red Wings
Fox Sports Florida Miami Marlins Miami Heat Florida Panthers
Fox Sports Indiana Indiana Pacers
Fox Sports Kansas City Kansas City Royals
Fox Sports Midwest St. Louis Cardinals St. Louis Blues
Fox Sports New Orleans New Orleans Pelicans
Fox Sports North Minnesota Twins Minnesota Timberwolves Minnesota Wild
Fox Sports Ohio Cincinnati Reds Cleveland Cavaliers Columbus Blue Jackets
Fox Sports Oklahoma Oklahoma City Thunder
Fox Sports Prime Ticket Anaheim Ducks
Fox Sports San Diego San Diego Padres
Fox Sports South Atlanta Braves Atlanta Hawks
Fox Sports Southeast
Fox Sports Southwest Texas Rangers Dallas Mavericks Dallas Stars
Fox Sports Sun Tampa Bay Rays Orlando Magic Tampa Bay Lightning
Fox Sports Tennessee Memphis Grizzlies Nashville Predators
Fox Sports West Los Angeles Angels LA Clippers Los Angeles Kings
Fox Sports Wisconsin Milwaukee Brewers Milwaukee Bucks
SportsTime Ohio Cleveland Indians
YES Network New York Yankees Brooklyn Nets

What Streaming Services Offer Fox Sports RSNs?

Some Fox Sports RSNs (like Fox Sports New Orleans and Fox Sports Indiana), while not available directly from the AT&T TV and AT&T TV NOW interface – can be access in the Fox Sports Go App.

AT&T NOW fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Sign Up
$54.99 $59.99 $64.99 $20 $30 $30 $64.99
Altitude $79.99 - - - - - -
AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh $79.99 - - - - - -
AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain $79.99 - - - - - -
AT&T SportsNet Southwest $79.99 - - - - -
Fox Sports Arizona $79.99 - - - - - -
Fox Sports Carolinas - - - - - - -
Fox Sports Detroit $79.99 - - - - - -
Fox Sports Florida $79.99 - - - - - -
Fox Sports Indiana $79.99 - - - - - -
Fox Sports Kansas City - - - - - - -
Fox Sports Midwest $79.99 - - - - - -
Fox Sports New Orleans $79.99 - - - - - -
Fox Sports North $79.99 - - - - - -
Fox Sports Ohio $79.99 - - - - - -
Fox Sports Oklahoma $79.99 - - - - - -
Fox Sports Prime Ticket $79.99 - - - - - -
Fox Sports San Diego $79.99 - - - - - -
Fox Sports South $79.99 - - - - - -
Fox Sports Southeast $79.99 - - - - - -
Fox Sports Southwest $79.99 - - - - - -
Fox Sports Sun $79.99 - - - - - -
Fox Sports Tennessee - - - - - - -
Fox Sports West $79.99 - - - - - -
Fox Sports Wisconsin $79.99 - - - - - -
LA FC Sports Network - - - - - -
Longhorn Network $79.99 - - - ^ $10 - -
Marquee Sports Network $79.99 - - - - - -
MASN $79.99 - - - - - -
MASN2 $79.99 - - - - - -
MSG $79.99 - - - - -
MSG+ $79.99 - - - - -
NBC Sports Bay Area $79.99 - -
NBC Sports Boston $79.99 - - -
NBC Sports California $79.99 - -
NBC Sports Chicago $79.99 - - -
NBC Sports Northwest - - - -
NBC Sports Philadelphia - - - -
NBC Sports Philadelphia+ - - - -
NBC Sports Washington $79.99 - -
NBC Sports Washington+ - - - - -
NESN $79.99 - - - - -
Root Sports Northwest $79.99 - - - - - -
Spectrum SportsNet $79.99 - - - - - -
Spectrum SportsNet LA $79.99 - - - - - -
SportsNet NY $79.99 - - -
SportsTime Ohio $79.99 - - - - - -
YES Network $79.99 - - - - - -