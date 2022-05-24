How to Watch ‘Sins of The Amish’ on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and More

The Amish people lead what seems to be a simple life full of piety and grace, but below the surface sometimes there can be a dark underbelly full of corruption and evil. “Sins of the Amish is a two-part series exploring an alleged sex abuse scandal, coverup, and the breakdowns within our criminal justice system that failed to protect the victims. “Sins of the Amish” debuts on Tuesday, May 24 and you can watch with a Subscription to Peacock.

About Sins of the Amish

This two-part documentary features the first-hand accounts of a group of courageous women who are seeking justice for the violent crimes perpetrated on them while living as members of the Amish and Mennonite communities. Behind the public guise of an idyllic lifestyle lies a sinister world of abuse and mind control where a woman’s life is made to center around the needs of men — at any cost.

“Sins of the Amish” follows these brave women as they risk their own safety and reputation to speak out against their horrifying upbringings, all while the Amish and Mennonite communities put the full weight of their support behind the defendants, not the victims.

