How to Watch ‘Sistas’ Season Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

David Satin

Family is often times more than just those that you are related to by blood. Often times those closest to us are our chosen family. Those special bonds are at the center of Tyler Perry’s comedy-drama “Sistas,” which is returning to BET for its fifth season on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The new season is set to deliver loads of drama, love, and romance. Watch the premiere on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 9 p.m. ET with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘Sistas’ Season 5 Premiere

Episodes of “Sistas” can also be streamed via BET+.

About ‘Sistas’

“Sistas” follows a group of dynamic single Black women as they navigate their complicated relationships, careers and friendship through the ups and downs of living in a modern world of social media and relationship goals that seem to be made-for-TV, not real life. Tyler Perry takes viewers on an exhilarating ride of emotions and jaw-dropping and gut-busting predicaments that will test the ladies’ long-standing, incredibly close friendship. The show has already spawned one spin-off, “Zatima,” and if its popularity continues more may be on the way.

The first episode of Season 5 will see plenty of those predicaments brought to the screen. Gary is preparing to find a lawyer and come after Andi hard, and she’s finally ready to confront him about his actions. Meanwhile, Karen has to face some difficult facts about her health, all while coming to terms with her true feelings of love for Zac. Tune in, and make sure you’re watching all season long to catch all the twists and turns of the fifth season of “Sistas.”

How to Stream ‘Sistas’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All six of these providers allow you to watch “Sistas” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Philo, and YouTube TV.

'Sistas' Season 5 Trailer

