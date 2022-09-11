How to Watch ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 Premiere on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Mobile

It’s time to catch back up with Kody Brown and his four wives, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn. “Sister Wives” returns for what TLC is calling the “most powerful season to date.” In the show’s 17th season, the Brown family’s polygamist lifestyle is severely shaken up as one of the wives prepares to go her own way. There are many uncertainties ahead with this major change. The intense new season officially begins on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 10 p.m. ET You can watch the “Sister Wives” Season 17 premiere with a 7-Day Free Trial to Philo.

When: Sunday, Sept. 11 at 10 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 11 at 10 p.m. ET Where: TLC

TLC Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial to Philo

New episodes of “Sister Wives” will be available to stream on-demand on discovery+ as well.

discovery+ offers a 7-day free trial, which you can use to stream new “Sister Wives” episodes. If you have already used a discovery+ free trial, you will have to sign up for the streaming service to watch “Sister Wives” for $4.99 per month (ad lite) or $6.99 per month (ad-free).

Last season, viewers watch Christine kick Kody out, and now, she’s ready to officially shut the door on their marriage. In the preview, Christine announces, “I have decided to leave. I’m going to leave Kody.” The other wives, who view her as a close friend, are heartbroken as they figure out how to rebuild and move forward without her. Their children are also shocked by this news.

When Kody tries to get Christine to stay, she gets real about how he has treated her for years and claims that he’s shown favor toward other wives instead of her.

Amid the drama with Christine leaving, there are many other storylines to follow, from Covid diagnoses to new babies. Jenelle makes a surprising choice without Kody’s input, further dividing the family.

Prepare for plenty of arguments, tears, and drama throughout this season. It’s unlike any “Sister Wives” season before.

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the “Sister Wives” Season 17 premiere on TLC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They include DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Philo, and YouTube TV.

