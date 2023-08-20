How to Watch ‘Sister Wives’ Season Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

About 'Sister Wives' Season Premiere

For more than a decade, “Sister Wives” has provided a look into the lives of a polygamous family living in Utah. Last season, viewers watched Christine split from Kody and now, the former couple is divorced, leaving him with three wives. Though Kody is still married to Meri, Robyn, and Janelle, the new season of “Sister Wives” shows that his other relationships are suffering too. It turns out that Robyn and Kody might be the only happy couple in the family. While their marriage might work out, Robyn is dealing with a lot of emotions after her dreams of a big polygamous family fell apart.

As the cast navigates all of the huge changes following Christine and Kody’s divorce, there are many questions about their future. The remaining wives ask him if he still wants to be involved in plural marriage or if he’s ready to say goodbye. Intense fights break out as Janelle and Meri wonder what’s next and whether they should leave as things continue to go downhill. Plus, Christine and Kody reunite for the first time following their divorce.

