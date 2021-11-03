 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Siwas Dance Pop Revolution’ Series Premiere Live on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Meister

In Peacock’s new reality competition series, Siwas Dance Pop Revolution, JoJo Siwa and her mom and manager, Jessalynn, attempt to create an opening act pop group. The series makes its debut on Thursday, November 4 with the first three episodes dropping at once. After that, one new episode will be released each Thursday. To stream Siwas Dance Pop Revolution, you’ll need a subscription to Peacock Premium ($4.99).

How to Watch ‘Siwas Dance Pop Revolution’ Online

About ‘Siwas Dance Pop Revolution’

JoJo and Jessalynn team up and put their experience to work as 11 tweens show off their skills. During the competition, JoJo serves as a choreographer and mentor to the rising stars.

Starring alongside JoJo and Jessalyn are Bella Cianni Llerena, Brooklynn Pitts, Dallas Skye Gatson, Emily Hoder, Kinley Cunningham, Kiya Barczyszyn, Laila Clark, Leigha Rose Sanderson, Tatum Waters, Tamara “Tinie T” Andreasyan, and Sadie O’Sullivan. All of these talented tweens are JoJo fans, vying for a spot in the opening act group, XOMG Pop, managed by Jessalynn.

Whoever makes it through performances and challenges to win the competition gets a chance to be a part of the opening act for JoJo’s upcoming shows.

How Much Does Peacock Premium Cost?

A subscription to Peacock Premium is available for $4.99 / month, or $50 / year ($4.17 / month).

Can You Stream ‘Siwas Dance Pop Revolution’ For Free?

Peacock doesn’t offer a free trial of its Premium tier. If you are an Xfinity or Cox customer, you can access Peacock Premium with ads for free. The ad-free tier costs just $4.99 per month for Xfinity and Cox customers.

What Devices Can I Use to Stream ‘Siwas Dance Pop Revolution’ on Peacock?

Peacock is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV

