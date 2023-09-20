 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
ESPN+

How to Watch ‘Skin in the Game with Dr. Ibram X. Kendi’ on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

David Satin

It’s impossible to ignore that racism still plays an unfortunately large role in the world of professional sports. Most people are aware of the stereotype that white athletes are inherently smarter, while Black athletes are more physically gifted, but “Skin in the Game with Dr. Ibram X. Kendi,’ which premieres Wednesday, Sept. 20 on ESPN+, aims to demonstrate that systemic racism is embedded in many other facets of the world of professional sprots. You can watch ESPN+ with a subscription to ESPN+.

How to Watch 'Skin in the Game with Dr. Ibram X. Kendi'

About 'Skin in the Game with Dr. Ibram X. Kendi'

“Skin in the Game” features the expert analysis of Dr. Ibram X Kendi, who was declared one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in 2020 for his work. Kendi has done decades worth of research into the history of race in America, and this series will shine a spotlight on topics like Black athletes’ participation in social movements, racist ideas in sports media, and much more.

The series delves into and challenges racism in the sports world, and will reveal how pervasive racism is in sports, while challenging the thoughts and systems of various governing bodies. Through Dr. Kendi’s analysis, athlete profiles, and robust roundtable discussions with athletes, academics and journalists, each episode dives deeply into the histories, statistics and notable moments behind the racist norms we accept today.

Can you watch 'Skin in the Game with Dr. Ibram X. Kendi' for free?

ESPN+ does not offer a free trial, but you can watch ESPN+ as part of your subscription at no extra charge. If you want to save, you can get an entire year of ESPN+ for $99.99.

What devices can you use to stream 'Skin in the Game with Dr. Ibram X. Kendi'?

You can watch ESPN+ on ESPN+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Skin in the Game with Dr. Ibram X. Kendi' Trailer

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.