How to Watch ‘Skin in the Game with Dr. Ibram X. Kendi’ on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

It’s impossible to ignore that racism still plays an unfortunately large role in the world of professional sports. Most people are aware of the stereotype that white athletes are inherently smarter, while Black athletes are more physically gifted, but “Skin in the Game with Dr. Ibram X. Kendi,’ which premieres Wednesday, Sept. 20 on ESPN+ , aims to demonstrate that systemic racism is embedded in many other facets of the world of professional sprots. You can watch ESPN+ with a subscription to ESPN+ .

About 'Skin in the Game with Dr. Ibram X. Kendi'

“Skin in the Game” features the expert analysis of Dr. Ibram X Kendi, who was declared one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in 2020 for his work. Kendi has done decades worth of research into the history of race in America, and this series will shine a spotlight on topics like Black athletes’ participation in social movements, racist ideas in sports media, and much more.

The series delves into and challenges racism in the sports world, and will reveal how pervasive racism is in sports, while challenging the thoughts and systems of various governing bodies. Through Dr. Kendi’s analysis, athlete profiles, and robust roundtable discussions with athletes, academics and journalists, each episode dives deeply into the histories, statistics and notable moments behind the racist norms we accept today.

