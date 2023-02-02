How to Watch ‘Skinamarink’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Fans of experimental horror will be pleased to learn that “ Skinamarink ” is available on both Shudder and AMC+ starting on Thursday, Feb. 2. Canadian filmmaker Kyle Edward Ball’s directorial debut is a unique entry into the horror canon, with beautiful shots and sound design that make you feel as if you live in the off-putting world of the film. For those who seek to feel the full-body horror of a childhood nightmare, “Skinamarink” could be the key to unlocking that childlike terror from your past. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of AMC+ . You can watch Skinamarink with a 7-Day Free Trial of Shudder .

About 'Skinamarink'

Kevin and Kaylee are two normal children who find themselves awoken in the middle of the night. Upon investigation, they find that not only is their father gone, but all of the windows and doors in their house are, and more objects are disappearing by the minute. This eerie setup begins the film’s steady ramping up of the scares, as the kids discover more and more to be wrong with the house they’re in.

The directorial debut of Kyle Edward Ball, who cut his teeth on a Youtube channel where he’d make scary videos based on commenters’ submitted nightmares, “Skinamarink” is based on his 2020 short film, “Heck,” which he used as proof of concept for his feature-length film. With Lucas Paul and Dali Rose Tetreault putting in stellar performances as our young, frightened leads, “Skinamarink” is not only a deeply horrifying experience, a display of some young and talented artists who will surely be bringing us more great work down the road.

Can you watch 'Skinamarink' for free?

AMC+ offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘Skinamarink’ on AMC+.

Shudder offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Skinamarink on Shudder.

What devices can you use to stream 'Skinamarink'?

You can watch AMC+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

You can watch Skinamarink on Shudder using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Skinamarink' Trailer