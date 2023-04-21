How to Watch ‘Slip’ Series Premiere on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Marital infidelity isn’t the most pleasant of subjects, but it happens occasionally. When it happens to Mae in “Slip,” the newest series coming to The Roku Channel on Friday, April 21, she thinks she’s got an awkward conversation ahead with her husband. But she soon realizes that ever since her slip-up, she’s been in an alternate reality in which she’s married to the man she had a one-night stand with! You can watch Slip: Season 1 with a free sign-up to Roku Channel .

About ‘Slip’ Series Premiere

Mae is restless in a life and marriage that works. There is love between her and her husband, but little romance and essentially no passion. When Mae “slips” and has a one-night stand with Eric, a handsome man she meets at a bar, she wakes up the next morning in a panic, only to realize she’s entered a parallel universe in which she and Eric are married.

What follows after her realization is the start of her surreal journey as she slips into other realities and relationships, trying to find a way back to her husband, and ultimately, herself. Will Mae find her way back to the safe, but banal life she had grown accustomed to for so many years, or will she find the surroundings of her new reality to tempting to let go of?

What devices can you use to stream ‘Slip’ Series Premiere?

You can watch Slip: Season 1 on Roku Channel using Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

