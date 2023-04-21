 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Slip Roku Channel

How to Watch ‘Slip’ Series Premiere on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

David Satin

Marital infidelity isn’t the most pleasant of subjects, but it happens occasionally. When it happens to Mae in “Slip,” the newest series coming to The Roku Channel on Friday, April 21, she thinks she’s got an awkward conversation ahead with her husband. But she soon realizes that ever since her slip-up, she’s been in an alternate reality in which she’s married to the man she had a one-night stand with! You can watch Slip: Season 1 with a free sign-up to Roku Channel.

How to Watch ‘Slip’ Series Premiere

About ‘Slip’ Series Premiere

Mae is restless in a life and marriage that works. There is love between her and her husband, but little romance and essentially no passion. When Mae “slips” and has a one-night stand with Eric, a handsome man she meets at a bar, she wakes up the next morning in a panic, only to realize she’s entered a parallel universe in which she and Eric are married.

What follows after her realization is the start of her surreal journey as she slips into other realities and relationships, trying to find a way back to her husband, and ultimately, herself. Will Mae find her way back to the safe, but banal life she had grown accustomed to for so many years, or will she find the surroundings of her new reality to tempting to let go of?

What devices can you use to stream ‘Slip’ Series Premiere?

You can watch Slip: Season 1 on Roku Channel using Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Slip’ Series Premiere Trailer

  • Slip: Season 1

    April 21, 2023

    Restless in her marriage, Slip follows Mae through a surreal journey of parallel universes, married to different people, trying to find a way back to her partner, and ultimately, herself.

  • Watch
    roku.com

    Roku Channel

    The Roku Channel is a free live TV streaming service that provides 450+ live linear streaming channels and more than 80,000 free movies and TV shows. The library contains entertainment from several different decades, including some major hits.

    The service also made a splash with the acquisition of the Quibi library, now presented as Roku Originals. More original content is set to follow.

    Users can add premium subscriptions to services like Paramount+, Showtime, STARZ, discovery+, and AMC+ that can be accessed within the Roku Channel ecosystem.

    Watch
    $0 / month
    roku.com
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.