Apple TV+ Slow Horses

How to Watch ‘Slow Horses’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, and Mobile

Lauren Forristal

Based on Mick Herron’s crime novels, Apple TV+’s comedic espionage drama “Slow Horses” is a six-episode series focusing on hapless British MI5 agents as they investigate a kidnapping conspiracy. The series stars Gary Oldman, Olivia Cooke, Kristin Scott Thomas, Jonathan Pryce, and Jack Lowden. Two episodes will stream on Friday, April 1. You can watch with a seven-day free trial to Apple TV+.

How to Watch ‘Slow Horses’ Series Premiere

About ‘Slow Horses’

Gary Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, a cynical intelligence agent in charge of the dysfunctional team of agents at Slough House, an administrative purgatory where MI5 rejects are left to rot. River Cartwright (Jack Lowden) gets stuck there after royally screwing up a critical training mission that left dozens deceased and hundreds injured. What makes this more embarrassing is River’s retired spy grandfather David Cartwright’s (Jonathan Pryce) legendary track record precedes even his grandson’s public failure.

Other agents serving a Slough House sentence, aka River’s fellow “Slow Horses,” include Sid Baker (Olivia Cooke), Roddy Ho (Christopher Chung), Min Harper (Dustin Demri-Burns), Louisa Guy (Rosalind Eleazar), and Catherine Standish (Saskia Reeves).

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

7-Day Trial
apple.com

Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is a subscription video streaming service for $4.99 a month that includes high-quality originals shows and movies including Best Picture winner “CODA,” popular sitcom “Ted Lasso,” and dramas like “The Morning Show” and “For All Mankind.” Apple TV+ is also home to MLB baseball games on Friday nights.

They have titles coming from Oprah, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Jason Momoa, J.J. Abrams, M. Night Shyamalan, Jennifer Garner, and Octavia Spencer.

If you purchase an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you can get a free year of Apple TV+.

7-Day Trial
$4.99 / month
apple.com

Watch a Preview of 'Slow Horses' and then Stream on AppleTV+:

