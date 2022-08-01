How to Watch ‘Snake in the Grass’ Series Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

The latest nature-set competition reality series is “Snake in the Grass,” which is set to arrive on the USA Network on Monday, Aug. 1 at 11 p.m. ET. Hosted by Bobby Bones, the show gives four contestants a day and a half to survive and get to the bottom of a mystery in hopes of winning $100,000. You can catch all of the action with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch “Snake in the Grass”

About “Snake in the Grass”

The reality series’ premise entails dropping four people at a time into the wild for 36 hours, with the chance to win $100,000. The twist is that each contestant will have to figure out who among them is “the snake”— the person secretly working against the rest of the group.

Each episode ends in the “Snake Pit,” a similar concept to the tribal counsels on “Survivor,” and if the other three players can’t determine who the “snake” is, that snake will be the winner.

The cast includes several people described as “reality competition legends,” including Yul Kwon, Earl Cole, Trish Hegarty, Stephenie LaGrossa, Cirie Fields, and Malcolm Freberg from “Survivor”, Jeff Zausch and Lacey Jones from “Naked and Afraid”, and Janelle Pierzina and Rachel Reilly from “Big Brother”. The cast also includes several other competitors.

How to Stream “Snake in the Grass” on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Snake in the Grass” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

