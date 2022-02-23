How to Watch the Season 5 Premiere of ‘Snowfall’ Live for Free Without Cable

Heavy is the head that wears the crown, and now it’s Franklin Saint’s (Damson Idris) turn to shoulder the burden of power. It’s the summer of 1986 in south central Los Angeles, and everything so far has gone Franklin’s way. This fifth season of the crime drama “Snowfall” capitalizes more on the trials and the danger of holding onto power amidst a changing landscape. Watch the premiere on Wednesday, February 23rd at 10pm on FX, or stream it later with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. If you have a subscription to Hulu you can also stream it there the following day (February 24).

How to Watch the ‘Snowfall’ Season 5 Premiere

When: Wednesday, February 23rd at 10pm ET

TV: FX

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

About ‘Snowfall’ Season 5

The new episodes of “Snowfall” are exploring an avenue that few other crime drama TV shows have dared travel: How do you maintain control and stability once you have it? It’s often harder than attaining it in the first place, and show creators John Singleton, Eric Amadio, and Dave Andron aren’t afraid to illustrate this. The fourth season ended with Franklin Saint making his entire family richer than their wildest dreams, but sudden tragedy has a way of shaking the foundations and bringing everything crashing down.

When basketball star Len Bias’ death turns the crack cocaine epidemic to the front pages, the war on drugs threatens to undermine everything that Saint has worked so hard to build. Now that he has an unborn child at risk, there’s nothing he won’t do to keep his family out of the crossfire. It’s not easy, though; the game is changing. Worse, the biggest threat may not be the LAPD or CRASH. If his paranoia proves correct, it’s the greed and resentment Saint’s own family has been harboring that could be their ultimate undoing. Catch the tumultuous premiere when it airs on Wednesday, February 23rd. Tune in to FX at 10pm to watch live, or stream the fifth season of “Snowfall” with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. If you have a Hulu subscription you can also stream it there the following day.

How to Stream ‘Snowfall’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Snowfall” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options