How To Watch ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Season Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile

After three long years, Fox’s long-running competition show “So You Think You Can Dance” is back for its 17th season on Wednesday, May 18 at 9 p.m. ET. After the 2020 season was preempted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the inspiring dance show returns with a brand new judging panel in 2022. Watch all of the artistic action with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Season 17 Premiere on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and More

When: Wednesday, May 18 at 9 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

You can also watch the Season 17 premiere of “So You Think You Can Dance” the next day on Hulu.

About the ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Season Premiere

I have long felt that there is no more artistically important show on television that “SYTYCD.” Dating back to 2005, the show has brought legitimate, artistically engaging performing arts to millions of homes around the world like no other program, and has inspired countless people to pursue a path in the arts.

Though long-time host Cat Deeley is back, “SYTYCD” is welcoming a new judging panel consisting of Season 4 runner-up Stephen “tWitch” Boss, dancer and “Dancing with the Stars” runner-up JoJo Siwa, and stage and screen actor Matthew Morrison.

Unlike in previous seasons, the production will not be traveling around the country in order to find contestants, instead, auditioners will congregate at the show’s state-of-the-art Hollywood studio which is equipped with 120 cameras to capture all of the mind-blowing and breathtaking action.

