 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Fox

How To Watch ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Season Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile

Matt Tamanini

After three long years, Fox’s long-running competition show “So You Think You Can Dance” is back for its 17th season on Wednesday, May 18 at 9 p.m. ET. After the 2020 season was preempted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the inspiring dance show returns with a brand new judging panel in 2022. Watch all of the artistic action with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Season 17 Premiere on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and More

When: Wednesday, May 18 at 9 p.m. ET
TV: Fox
Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

You can also watch the Season 17 premiere of “So You Think You Can Dance” the next day on Hulu.

About the ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Season Premiere

I have long felt that there is no more artistically important show on television that “SYTYCD.” Dating back to 2005, the show has brought legitimate, artistically engaging performing arts to millions of homes around the world like no other program, and has inspired countless people to pursue a path in the arts.

Though long-time host Cat Deeley is back, “SYTYCD” is welcoming a new judging panel consisting of Season 4 runner-up Stephen “tWitch” Boss, dancer and “Dancing with the Stars” runner-up JoJo Siwa, and stage and screen actor Matthew Morrison.

Unlike in previous seasons, the production will not be traveling around the country in order to find contestants, instead, auditioners will congregate at the show’s state-of-the-art Hollywood studio which is equipped with 120 cameras to capture all of the mind-blowing and breathtaking action.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Fox--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Fox + 24 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

Watch the 'SYTYC' Season 17 Trailer:

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.