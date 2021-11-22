How to Watch ‘Solar Opposites’ Holiday Special for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

“A Very Solar Holiday Opposites Special” has your four favorite aliens trying to figure out a strange holiday called Christmas. The special airs on November 22. You can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial to Hulu.

Starring Justin Roiland, Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone, and Mary Mack, the adult animated series features the Schlorpian family, Korvo (Justin Roiland), Terry (Thomas Middleditch), Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone), and Jesse (Mary Mack), four aliens who escaped their world and found a new home on Earth. As the family tries to figure out how to live as the humans do, this special will cover how exactly they tackle the human holidays.

Hulu released a red-band music video teasing the special. Korvo (Justin Roiland) misinterprets the meaning of Christmas, and singer Darren Criss attempts to help him. While Korvo understands the gift-giving part of the holiday, he believes that Christmas trees symbolize deforestation and celebrate the killing of Earth. He also gets the store of baby Jesus and Rudolph wrong thanks to a talking nutcracker.

“Solar Opposites” has been a hit since its creation, much like Roiland’s other popular show “Rick and Morty.” Hulu has already secured the show for a third and fourth season.

