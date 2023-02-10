How to Watch ‘Somebody I Used to Know’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

How well do you know yourself? If you met a version of yourself from 15 years ago, would they recognize the person you’ve become? Those are the questions Ally must answer in “Somebody I Used to Know,” the newest original film coming to Prime Video on Friday, Feb. 10. When Ally returns to her home town for the first time in years, it will cause her to question everything about the life she’s chosen to lead. You can watch Somebody I Used to Know with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video .

About ‘Somebody I Used to Know’

On a trip to her hometown, workaholic Ally (Alison Brie) reunites and begins to reminisce with her first love Sean (Jay Ellis). After spending a little time with Sean, Ally is immediately confronted with the multitude of transformations her life has undergone since she left and began her busy corporate life.

Things only get more confusing when she meets Sean’s fiancé, Cassidy (Kiersey Clemons). Ally bears Cassidy no ill will despite her reawakened feelings for Sean; rather, Cassidy is a reminder her of the person Ally used to be. She now has to answer hard questions about what she wants from her life, and whether or not she’s grown into a person she would be proud to know in other circumstances.

The film is directed by Alison Brie’s real-life husband Dave Franco, who co-wrote the screenplay with Brie. Franco has said the film is inspired by romantic comedies of the ’80s and ’90s.

Can you watch ‘Somebody I Used to Know’ for free?

Amazon Prime Video offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Somebody I Used to Know on Amazon Prime Video.

Can you watch ‘Somebody I Used to Know’ offline?

Like most of the Amazon Prime Video catalog, you can download Somebody I Used to Know and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Somebody I Used to Know’?

You can watch Somebody I Used to Know on Amazon Prime Video using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Somebody I Used to Know’ Trailer