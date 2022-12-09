How to Watch ‘Something From Tiffany’s’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Holiday season means rom-com season at most major entertainment providers, and Prime Video is no exception. Its newest romantic holiday flick “Something From Tiffany’s” comes to the service on Friday, Dec. 9. The film follows two couples, and their quest to provide their respective partners with the perfect holiday gifts. The search takes members of each couple to the world-famous jewelry store Tiffany’s, but when their chosen gifts get mixed up, it’s going to take some special holiday magic to ensure the right present goes to the right person! You can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video .

About 'Something From Tiffany's'

Nothing compares to the magic and excitement of the holidays in New York City, where the streets blaze with lights, windows dazzle and joy seems to spring from every doorway. At this time of year, a special box from Tiffany could change the course of a person’s life. Or even the course of several lives…

Rachel and Gary (Zoey Deutch, Ray Nicholson) are happy enough but not quite ready for that big commitment. Ethan and Vanessa (Kendrick Smith Sampson, Shay Mitchell), the perfect picture of a happy couple, are just about to make it official. When a simple mix-up of gifts causes all of their paths to cross, it sets off a series of twists and unexpected discoveries that lead them where they’re truly meant to be. Because love — like life — is full of surprises, in the holiday romance “Something from Tiffany’s.”

