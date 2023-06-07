 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Somewhere Boy’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

David Satin

What is it like to be raised outside the confines of normal society? To essentially be placed in a box where all your experiences are tightly controlled, only to have that box suddenly crumble with no one there to help? That’s the crisis that Danny must face in “Somewhere Boy,” the new series coming to Hulu on Wednesday, June 7. This haunting series will explore the life of a young man who grew up outside of society, and what happens when he’s thrust back in. You can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch 'Somewhere Boy' Series Premiere

About 'Somewhere Boy' Series Premiere

When Danny was a baby, his mum was killed in a car crash. Overwhelmed with grief, his dad Steve bought a house in the middle of nowhere and locked Danny in, telling him the world outside was full of monsters waiting to take him away. Just like they took his mum. Steve thought he’d done the right thing, bringing Danny up safe and warm, away from murderers and wars and drugs and arsehole governments and burgers and evil.

For eighteen years they just stayed in, listening to Benny Goodman records and watching old movies with no sad endings. And that’s how Danny grew up. It was all he knew. And he was happy.

But when Danny turns eighteen his whole world - everything he’s ever known - explodes in an instant and he has to come to terms with a new world he never knew existed. And find the real monster - the one that killed his mum.

Can you watch 'Somewhere Boy' Series Premiere for free?

Hulu offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘Somewhere Boy’ Series Premiere on Hulu.

What devices can you use to stream 'Somewhere Boy' Series Premiere?

You can watch Hulu using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Somewhere Boy' Series Premiere Trailer

