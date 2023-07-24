How to Watch ‘Son of a Critch’ Series Premiere Live on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

American audiences will soon be getting a new comedy from north of the border! “Son of a Critch” is debuting on The CW on Monday, July 24 at 8 p.m. ET, and the laughs won’t be far behind. It’s a coming-of-age story based on the best-selling memoir by Mark Critch, about his life as a self-deprecating kid growing up in the 1980s. You can watch The CW with a subscription to YouTube TV .

About 'Son of a Critch' Series Premiere

“Son of a Critch” is a heartfelt window into the life of a child—who is much older inside than his 11 years—using comedy and self-deprecation to win friends and connect with the small collection of people in his limited world.

From his very first day of sixth grade to the funeral parlor, the show will follow Mark’s life as he makes friends, enemies, and maybe even meets a girl or two? One thing is for sure, none of it will be easy for the wizened adolescent.

“Son of a Critch” has run for two seasons in Canada, where it has become one of the top comedy series on television. If American audiences burn through it the way their Canadian counterparts did, the producers will have to put a rush order on Season 3!

What devices can you use to stream 'Son of a Critch' Series Premiere?

You can watch The CW on YouTube TV using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Son of a Critch' Series Premiere Trailer