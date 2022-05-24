How To Watch ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

From video game icon to CGI laughing stock to big-screen phenomenon, there is apparently nothing that Sonic the Hedgehog can’t do. And starting on Tuesday, May 24, he can be seen streaming on Paramount+ in his second blockbuster film “Sonic the Hedgehog 2.” Catch up with Sonic, Tails, Tom, and Maddie as they do battle with Dr. Robotnik and Knuckles when you sign up for a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

How to Watch ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’

About ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’

After defeating the evil Dr. Robotnik and being adopted by Tom and Maddie in the first big-screen edition of the “Sonic” franchise, our favorite super-fast hedgehog is living the good life as his parents head to Hawaii for a wedding. However, Robotnik is back to exact his revenge, and this time he brought a furry, super-powered friend of his own, Knuckles the Echidna.

In the race to find the Master Emerald, there are betrayals, new friends, and enough high-octane twists and turns to keep even the most avid videogame lover entertained. The film features the voice talents of Ben Schwartz, Colleen O’Shaughnessey, and Idris Elba and the actual IRL talents of Jim Carrey, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, and more.

After debuting in theaters on April 8, “Sonic 2” is coming to Paramount+ just 46 days after release, which is right in line with the new “default” for the streaming service. To date, the super-sonic sequel has grossed $375,153,332 at the worldwide box office, including over $181 million domestically.

Both totals have already surpassed those of the original film in the franchise, however, given that it hit cinemas in mid-February 2020, its theatrical run was obviously cut short by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Sonic the Hedgehog 3” and a Knuckles-centric series have already been confirmed with Elba returning to voice Knuckles on the Paramount+ show in 2023.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’?

Paramount+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

