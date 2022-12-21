How to Watch 2022 New Orleans Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. South Alabama Game Live Without Cable

On Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the South Alabama Jaguars face the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

South Alabama Jaguars vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

When: Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with a subscription to Sling TV

South Alabama is looking to earn its first bowl game victory in program history, while Western Kentucky aims for its tenth bowl win. The game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream ESPN on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

The Hilltoppers’ quarterback, Austin Reed, will lead their passing offense against South Alabama’s defense, which has 12 interceptions this season. South Alabama’s La’Damian Webb, who has rushed for 1,014 yards and 13 touchdowns, will be a player to watch.





Western Kentucky vs. South Alabama Game Preview: South Alabama seeks 1st bowl win vs. WKU in New Orleans Bowl

New Orleans Bowl: South Alabama (10-2) vs. Western Kentucky (8-5), Dec. 21, 8 p.m. Eastern (ESPN)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: South Alabama by 4 1/2.

Series record: South Alabama leads 1-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

South Alabama is trying to win a bowl game for the first time in program history. The Jaguars have been to bowl games only twice previously, losing in 2014 and 2016. Western Kentucky aims for its 10th bowl victory. The Hilltoppers are competing in a bowl for the fourth straight season and 13th time overall.

KEY MATCHUP

WKU QB Austin Reed and a Hilltopper passing offense that averages 339 yards passing against a South Alabama defense that produced 12 interceptions this season, with Yam Banks picking off five passes.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Western Kentucky: Reed has thrown for 4,249 yards, second nationally, and 36 touchdowns while completing 64.5% of his passes.

South Alabama: RB La’Damian Webb has rushed for 1,014 yards and 13 touchdowns in 11 games and ranks second in the Sun Belt Conference with 92.3 yards per game.

FACTS & FIGURES

This is the first visit to the New Orleans Bowl for either team. … Both teams come in averaging better than 31 points per game, with South Alabama at 31.9 and Western Kentucky at 35.9. … South Alabama set school records this season for overall FBS wins with 10 and conference wins with seven, losing just two games by a combined 5 points and narrowly finishing behind Sun Belt Conference champion Troy. … South Alabama won these teams’ only other meeting, 31-24, in 2013, when both were in the Sun Belt Conference. Western moved to Conference USA in 2014. … This is Western Kentucky’s ninth bowl game since 2012. The Hilltoppers have gone 5-3 in the previous eight. … Western Kentucky is trying to reach nine victories for a second straight season. … Reed’s top target this season has been Malachi Corley, who has 1,179 yards and nine TDs receiving this season.