Jackson State vs. South Carolina State Football: How to Watch the 2023 Game Live Without Cable

In a rematch that echoes the 2021 Celebration Bowl, the South Carolina State Bulldogs face the Jackson State Tigers at Center Parc Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m. ET. It’s the first game of the season to air exclusively on ABC, which you can stream with a live TV streaming service. Here are all the details on how to watch the game:

South Carolina State Bulldogs vs. Jackson State Tigers

When : Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Local TV : ABC

: ABC Where to Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

While the South Carolina State vs. Jackson State game will be streaming on ABC, (which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM), you can also stream ABC on Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV. Please note that some local channels may not be available due to carriage disputes.

About the South Carolina State vs. Jackson State Game:

The MEAC/SWAC Challenge heralds the beginning of the college football season, with the Bulldogs and Tigers prepared to engage in battle once more. This rematch follows the memorable 2021 Celebration Bowl, where Buddy Pough’s squad triumphed with a resounding 31-10 victory over Deion Sanders’ team, securing the national championship.

As anticipation builds for this showdown, several compelling storylines emerge, spanning new arrivals, resurgent spirits, and a momentous farewell. Corey Fields, a key player in the 2021 Celebration Bowl, seeks to rekindle his championship form after facing challenges in 2022. Accompanied by new offensive coordinator and quarterback coach Kevin Magouirk, Fields aims for a triumphant resurgence. Magouirk’s return to South Carolina State’s fold after a decade could be the catalyst to elevate Fields’ performance to new heights.

Meanwhile, Jackson State’s running game undergoes a transition, with Martin assuming a central role. With the Tigers leaning towards a pass-heavy strategy, Martin’s potential to shine as a key player comes into focus. The clash also highlights the contrast between experience and inexperience, as seasoned coach Buddy Pough faces off against newcomer T.C. Taylor. This contest serves as a platform for Pough’s farewell as he embarks on his final season as head coach, marking the culmination of a remarkable career spanning over two decades.

Stream the South Carolina State vs Jackson State Game:

Can you stream South Carolina State vs. Jackson State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the South Carolina State vs. Jackson State game on ABC with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM plus $10 off your first three months of the Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream South Carolina State vs. Jackson State on Fubo?

You can watch the South Carolina State vs. Jackson State game on ABC with a one-day free trial of Fubo. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream South Carolina State vs. Jackson State on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the South Carolina State vs. Jackson State game on ABC with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream South Carolina State vs. Jackson State on YouTube TV?

You can watch the South Carolina State vs. Jackson State game on ABC with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream South Carolina State vs. Jackson State on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer ABC so you won’t be able to stream the South Carolina State vs. Jackson State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream South Carolina State vs. Jackson State on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on ABC so you won’t be able to stream the South Carolina State vs. Jackson State game on the streaming service.