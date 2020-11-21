 Skip to Content
How to Watch South Carolina vs. Missouri on SEC Network+ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 7:30 PM EST, the South Carolina Gamecocks face the Missouri Tigers from Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Missouri Tigers

What is SEC Network+?

Unlike SEC Network, games that air on SEC Network Plus won’t be available in your channel guide. Instead, you will have to use your TV Everywhere credentials, the log-in that comes with your streaming or cable subscription, to watch the games on SEC Network+ in the ESPN App.

If your Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial, offers SEC Network, you are also eligible to stream SEC Network+.

How to Stream SEC Network+?

  • Click here to sign-up for a Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV
  • Once signed up, go to the ESPN App on your smartphone, tablet, streaming player, or computer
  • Log-in with your streaming (e.g. Hulu log-in) or cable credentials
  • Once authenticated, games on SEC Network+ will show as available on your ESPN App
fuboTV

Price: $59.99
Includes: SEC Network+ + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $54.99
Includes: SEC Network+ + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $30

Add-on: $10 Sports Extra
Includes: SEC Network+

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SEC Network+ + 31 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV NOW

Price: $79.99
Includes: SEC Network+ + 24 Top Cable Channels