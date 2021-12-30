 Skip to Content
How to Watch Duke’s Mayo Bowl: North Carolina vs. South Carolina Live for Free Online on December 30, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 11:30 AM EST, the South Carolina Gamecocks face the North Carolina Tar Heels from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

South Carolina Gamecocks vs. North Carolina Tar Heels

The South Carolina vs. North Carolina game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN on Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream South Carolina vs. North Carolina on fuboTV?

You can watch the South Carolina vs. North Carolina game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream South Carolina vs. North Carolina on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the South Carolina vs. North Carolina game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream South Carolina vs. North Carolina on Sling TV?

You can watch the South Carolina vs. North Carolina game on ESPN with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream South Carolina vs. North Carolina on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the South Carolina vs. North Carolina game on ESPN with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream South Carolina vs. North Carolina on YouTube TV?

You can watch the South Carolina vs. North Carolina game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream South Carolina vs. North Carolina on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the South Carolina vs. North Carolina game.

Can you stream South Carolina vs. North Carolina on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the South Carolina vs. North Carolina game.

North Carolina vs. South Carolina Game Preview: Mayonnaise bath awaits winning coach of Duke's Mayo Bowl

Duke’s Mayo Bowl: North Carolina (6-6) vs. South Carolina (6-6), Thursday, 11:30 a.m. Eastern, (ESPN).

Line: North Carolina by 9 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series Record: North Carolina leads 35-19-4.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Border state bragging rights — and a mayonnaise bath for the winning head coach. North Carolina’s Mack Brown and South Carolina’s Shane Beamer have agreed to have a mayonnaise bath — instead of the traditional Gatorade bath — if they win the game. By doing so, the winning coach will get $10,000 donated to their favorite charity.

KEY MATCHUP

North Carolina QB Sam Howell vs. South Carolina secondary: A projected first-round NFL draft pick, Howell looks to wrap up his college career with a splash. Considered a dynamic passer with outstanding arm strength and mobility, Howell has thrown for 2,851 yards and 23 touchdowns with nine interceptions this season, while rushing for a career-high 824 yards and 11 TDs. He’ll face a very good Gamecocks secondary that allowed just 179 yards passing per game and finished tied for 10th nationally with 15 interceptions.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

South Carolina: RB Marshawn Lloyd. With leading rusher Zaquandre White not playing, the Gamecocks will turn to their top 2020 recruit Lloyd, giving them a better glimpse of their future at running back.

North Carolina: WR Josh Downs: He’s Howell’s favorite target, and finished second in the Atlantic Coast Conference with 1,273 yards while hauling in eight TD passes.

FACTS & FIGURES

They two teams have faced off in Charlotte twice to start the season, with the two games decided by a total of eight points. South Carolina won 17-13 in 2015; North Carolina won 24-20 in 2019. … South Carolina is playing in a bowl game for the first time since 2018. … This is expected to be Howell’s last game before entering the NFL draft, although he had not announced any decision. … North Carolina beat South Carolina 24-20 in the last meeting on on Aug. 31, 2019 behind a rally led by Howell. … This will be the Gamecocks’ final game before transfer QB Spencer Rattler arrives via Oklahoma and the transfer portal.

