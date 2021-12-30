How to Watch Duke’s Mayo Bowl: North Carolina vs. South Carolina Live for Free Online on December 30, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 11:30 AM EST, the South Carolina Gamecocks face the North Carolina Tar Heels from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

South Carolina Gamecocks vs. North Carolina Tar Heels

When: Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 11:30 AM EST

TV: ESPN

The South Carolina vs. North Carolina game will be streaming on ESPN.

North Carolina vs. South Carolina Game Preview: Mayonnaise bath awaits winning coach of Duke's Mayo Bowl

Duke’s Mayo Bowl: North Carolina (6-6) vs. South Carolina (6-6), Thursday, 11:30 a.m. Eastern, (ESPN).

Line: North Carolina by 9 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series Record: North Carolina leads 35-19-4.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Border state bragging rights — and a mayonnaise bath for the winning head coach. North Carolina’s Mack Brown and South Carolina’s Shane Beamer have agreed to have a mayonnaise bath — instead of the traditional Gatorade bath — if they win the game. By doing so, the winning coach will get $10,000 donated to their favorite charity.

KEY MATCHUP

North Carolina QB Sam Howell vs. South Carolina secondary: A projected first-round NFL draft pick, Howell looks to wrap up his college career with a splash. Considered a dynamic passer with outstanding arm strength and mobility, Howell has thrown for 2,851 yards and 23 touchdowns with nine interceptions this season, while rushing for a career-high 824 yards and 11 TDs. He’ll face a very good Gamecocks secondary that allowed just 179 yards passing per game and finished tied for 10th nationally with 15 interceptions.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

South Carolina: RB Marshawn Lloyd. With leading rusher Zaquandre White not playing, the Gamecocks will turn to their top 2020 recruit Lloyd, giving them a better glimpse of their future at running back.

North Carolina: WR Josh Downs: He’s Howell’s favorite target, and finished second in the Atlantic Coast Conference with 1,273 yards while hauling in eight TD passes.

FACTS & FIGURES

They two teams have faced off in Charlotte twice to start the season, with the two games decided by a total of eight points. South Carolina won 17-13 in 2015; North Carolina won 24-20 in 2019. … South Carolina is playing in a bowl game for the first time since 2018. … This is expected to be Howell’s last game before entering the NFL draft, although he had not announced any decision. … North Carolina beat South Carolina 24-20 in the last meeting on on Aug. 31, 2019 behind a rally led by Howell. … This will be the Gamecocks’ final game before transfer QB Spencer Rattler arrives via Oklahoma and the transfer portal.