How to Watch South Carolina State vs. South Carolina Game Live Online on November 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the South Carolina Gamecocks face the South Carolina State Bulldogs. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

South Carolina Gamecocks vs. South Carolina State Bulldogs

The South Carolina vs. South Carolina State game will be streaming on SEC Network, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream SEC Network on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream South Carolina vs. South Carolina State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the South Carolina vs. South Carolina State game on SEC Network with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream South Carolina vs. South Carolina State on fuboTV?

You can watch the South Carolina vs. South Carolina State game on SEC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and Pac-12 Network.

Can you stream South Carolina vs. South Carolina State on Sling TV?

You can watch the South Carolina vs. South Carolina State game on SEC Network with Sling TV. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and Pac-12 Network.

Can you stream South Carolina vs. South Carolina State on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the South Carolina vs. South Carolina State game on SEC Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream South Carolina vs. South Carolina State on YouTube TV?

You can watch the South Carolina vs. South Carolina State game on SEC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream South Carolina vs. South Carolina State on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer SEC Network so you won’t be able to stream the South Carolina vs. South Carolina State game.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: SEC Network

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: SEC Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: SEC Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: SEC Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SEC Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

South Carolina State vs. South Carolina Game Preview: South Carolina hosts South Carolina State to open season

South Carolina State Bulldogs at South Carolina Gamecocks

Columbia, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The South Carolina Gamecocks host the South Carolina State Bulldogs in the season opener.

South Carolina finished 18-13 overall a season ago while going 12-4 at home. The Gamecocks averaged 7.8 steals, 5.1 blocks and 14.7 turnovers per game last season.

South Carolina State finished 15-16 overall a season ago while going 6-8 on the road. The Bulldogs averaged 12.2 assists per game on 25.6 made field goals last season.

