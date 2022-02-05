 Skip to Content
How to Watch Tennessee vs. South Carolina Game Live Online on February 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST, the South Carolina Gamecocks face the #22 Tennessee Volunteers from Colonial Life Arena. The game is airing exclusively on CBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Tennessee Volunteers

The South Carolina vs. Tennessee game will be streaming on CBS, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream CBS on Hulu Live TV, Paramount Plus, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream South Carolina vs. Tennessee on fuboTV?

You can watch the South Carolina vs. Tennessee game on CBS with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream South Carolina vs. Tennessee on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the South Carolina vs. Tennessee game on CBS with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream South Carolina vs. Tennessee on Paramount Plus?

You can watch the South Carolina vs. Tennessee game on No Channels with Paramount Plus.

Can you stream South Carolina vs. Tennessee on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the South Carolina vs. Tennessee game on CBS with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream South Carolina vs. Tennessee on YouTube TV?

You can watch the South Carolina vs. Tennessee game on CBS with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream South Carolina vs. Tennessee on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer CBS so you won’t be able to stream the South Carolina vs. Tennessee game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream South Carolina vs. Tennessee on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer CBS so you won’t be able to stream the South Carolina vs. Tennessee game.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeParamount+
Sign UpFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99$4.99
CBS---$9.99

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CBS + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS + 32 Top Cable Channels

Paramount Plus

Price: $9.99
Includes: CBS

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CBS + 32 Top Cable Channels

South Carolina vs. Tennessee Live Stream

Tennessee vs. South Carolina Game Preview: Vescovi, No. 22 Tennessee Volunteers take on the South Carolina Gamecocks

Tennessee Volunteers (15-6, 6-3 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (13-8, 4-5 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina faces No. 22 Tennessee in a matchup of SEC teams.

The Gamecocks have gone 9-2 in home games. South Carolina has a 3-0 record in one-possession games.

The Volunteers have gone 6-3 against SEC opponents. Tennessee averages 74.2 points while outscoring opponents by 10.9 points per game.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Volunteers won 66-46 in the last matchup on Jan. 11. Santiago Vescovi led the Volunteers with 14 points, and James Reese led the Gamecocks with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Stevenson is averaging 11.2 points for the Gamecocks. Reese is averaging 10.4 points over the past 10 games for South Carolina.

Vescovi is scoring 14.0 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Volunteers. Kennedy Chandler is averaging 8.1 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 42.4% over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Volunteers: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

