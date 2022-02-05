How to Watch Tennessee vs. South Carolina Game Live Online on February 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST, the South Carolina Gamecocks face the #22 Tennessee Volunteers from Colonial Life Arena. The game is airing exclusively on CBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Tennessee Volunteers

When: Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST

TV: CBS

The South Carolina vs. Tennessee game will be streaming on CBS, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream CBS on Hulu Live TV, Paramount Plus, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: 1883

Tennessee vs. South Carolina Game Preview: Vescovi, No. 22 Tennessee Volunteers take on the South Carolina Gamecocks

Tennessee Volunteers (15-6, 6-3 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (13-8, 4-5 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina faces No. 22 Tennessee in a matchup of SEC teams.

The Gamecocks have gone 9-2 in home games. South Carolina has a 3-0 record in one-possession games.

The Volunteers have gone 6-3 against SEC opponents. Tennessee averages 74.2 points while outscoring opponents by 10.9 points per game.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Volunteers won 66-46 in the last matchup on Jan. 11. Santiago Vescovi led the Volunteers with 14 points, and James Reese led the Gamecocks with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Stevenson is averaging 11.2 points for the Gamecocks. Reese is averaging 10.4 points over the past 10 games for South Carolina.

Vescovi is scoring 14.0 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Volunteers. Kennedy Chandler is averaging 8.1 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 42.4% over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Volunteers: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.