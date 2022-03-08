How to Watch North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State Game Live Online on March 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the South Dakota State Jackrabbits face the North Dakota State Bison from Denny Sanford Premier Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

South Dakota State Jackrabbits vs. North Dakota State Bison

When: Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN2

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The South Dakota State vs. North Dakota State game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN2 on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream South Dakota State vs. North Dakota State on fuboTV?

You can watch the South Dakota State vs. North Dakota State game on ESPN2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream South Dakota State vs. North Dakota State on Sling TV?

You can watch the South Dakota State vs. North Dakota State game on ESPN2 with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream South Dakota State vs. North Dakota State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the South Dakota State vs. North Dakota State game on ESPN2 with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream South Dakota State vs. North Dakota State on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the South Dakota State vs. North Dakota State game on ESPN2 with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream South Dakota State vs. North Dakota State on YouTube TV?

You can watch the South Dakota State vs. North Dakota State game on ESPN2 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream South Dakota State vs. North Dakota State on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the South Dakota State vs. North Dakota State game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: 1883

Can you stream South Dakota State vs. North Dakota State on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the South Dakota State vs. North Dakota State game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State Game Preview: South Dakota State hosts North Dakota State, seeks 70th win this season

North Dakota State Bison (23-9, 13-5 Summit) vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits (29-4, 18-0 Summit)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State will try to earn its 30th win this season when the Jackrabbits take on the North Dakota State Bison.

The Jackrabbits have gone 15-0 in home games. South Dakota State leads college basketball shooting 45.0% from downtown, led by Alex Arians shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Bison are 13-5 against Summit opponents. North Dakota State ranks second in the Summit with 27.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Rocky Kreuser averaging 6.3.

The teams meet for the third time this season. South Dakota State won 80-76 in the last matchup on Jan. 29. Baylor Scheierman led South Dakota State with 23 points, and Kreuser led North Dakota State with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scheierman averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Jackrabbits, scoring 16.3 points while shooting 47.6% from beyond the arc. Doug Wilson is averaging 16.3 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for South Dakota State.

Kreuser is shooting 40.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 16 points and 7.8 rebounds. Sam Griesel is shooting 53.8% and averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 10-0, averaging 87.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 54.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Bison: 9-1, averaging 82.4 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 3.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 53.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.