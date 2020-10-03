How to Watch South Florida at Cincinnati on ESPN+ Live on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

On Saturday, October 3rd, at 3:30 PM ET, the USF Bulls face the #15 Cincinnati Bearcats from Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati , OH. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

USF Bulls @ Cincinnati Bearcats

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service only on ESPN+. While they don’t have a free trial, you can stream by signing up for a $5.99 / month subscription.

According to USFSports.com, “Season one of the program-building project for Jeff Scott’s Bulls requires “learning lessons” like last game against newly ranked No. 5 Notre Dame.

USF’s always optimistic first-year head coach also feels strongly that “high moments” are ahead for the hard-working team and Saturday could develop in to one of them.

Fresh off an open date, the Bulls can rebound in a remarkable way if they can pull off a road upset against No. 15 Cincinnati (2-0) in the conference opener at Nippert Stadium.”